OYA Solar Starts Construction on Five Community Solar Projects in New York State

Located across the State, the five projects: Pulaski, Main Street, Church Street A, Robinson Road, and Wayside Drive support broad consumer access to solar-powered electricity generation through the NYSERDA VDER program

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Renewable energy developer and independent power producer, OYA Solar, has started construction on 25 MW DC of community solar projects in New York State, in addition to the 7 MW DC solar project, State Route 122A in Franklin County, already under construction.

OYA Solar is proud of its efforts to expand access to solar energy and the benefits provided to the businesses and residents located in Jefferson, Livingston, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties, while supporting the State's initiative to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. These five projects are expected to generate approximately 895,000 MWh of power and offset approximately 699,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the 25+ year of operations.

"OYA Solar has an ambitious goal of becoming one of the largest constructors and operators of community solar projects that will support New York's transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy source," says Manish Nayar, CEO and Founder of OYA Solar. "Our strong development and construction platform has a proven track record in New York, and more broadly across the Northeast U.S. and Canada, and we embrace our role as a driver of solar energy expansion and accessibility."

In addition to the six community solar projects under construction, OYA Solar expects to build another 140 MW DC of community solar projects in New York by the end of next year. Beyond New York State, OYA Solar has completed solar projects across the Northeast U.S. and Canada, and has a 2 GW DC pipeline of community solar and utility-scale projects.

About OYA Solar

OYA Solar is a North American full-service solar developer committed to developing, constructing, and operating solar projects that provide clean energy and widespread economic and environmental benefits for landowners, communities, and energy customers. Founded in 2009, the company has a track record of delivering projects that provide across North America. With a project development pipeline of 2 GW DC , OYA Solar is proud to be contributing to a better future.

