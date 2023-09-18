OyaGen, Inc. announces a new publication for its COVID therapeutic in development and publication of related patents

News provided by

OyaGen, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 10:27 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OyaGen, Inc. Today the company announced publication in Antiviral Research of studies evaluating the mechanism of action of its proprietary COVID therapeutic in preclinical development. 

About OYA1. OYA1 has broad-spectrum antiviral activity in laboratory-based assays against numerous strains of Coronaviruses and the Ebola virus. Prior studies have been published in Bennett et al., (2022) JCI Insights, volume 7 and Viruses (2021) volume 13, respectively.  Our recent publication shows that OYA1 becomes part of the SARS2 viral genetic code but has little or no incorporation into a host cells messenger RNA and doesn't cause genomic mutations. These findings are consistent with the safety of antiviral levels of OYA1 demonstrated in human subjects from prior National Cancer Institute studies performed in the 1960's and toxicology studies reported previously by Bennett et al., (2022). OYA1 becomes part of the viral genetic code to inhibit the spread of SARS2 infection.  The precise antiviral mechanism remains to be determined.

Patents have been issued for the use of OYA1 in treating patients infected with COVID (U.S. Patent Publication No. US 11,738,025 B2 August 29, 2023) and Ebola (U.S. Patent Publication No. 11,617,753 B2 April 4, 2023).

"The recent publication combines the strengths of OyaGen's molecular virology platform technology with critical technical contributions from academic and corporate research organizations," said Dr. Ryan P. Bennett Chief Scientific Officer at OyaGen. The publication also demonstrated technological advancements in being able to obtain highly purified viral RNA from infected cells. This RNA was in sufficient purity and quantity for mass spectroscopy identification and quantification of how much OYA1 gets into SARS2 RNA at different doses. New chemical synthesis of OYA1 as a triphosphate nucleoside analog suitable for in vitro studies on the viral replication mechanism was also described. "Our studies to date suggest that OYA1 is a highly effective antiviral with long-acting potential due its chemical stability. The utility of OYA1 may therefore be as a preventative in addition to a treatment for infected patients. Studies also suggest that OYA1 may enhance the efficacy of other antiviral treatments for COVID and Ebola when used as a combination therapy," said Dr. Harold C. Smith, founder and CEO of OyaGen.  

OyaGen, Inc. will conduct further in vivo studies recommended by the FDA for the safety and efficacy of OYA1 in treating COVID-19 infection in animal model systems as a prerequisite to filing for and IND and conducting Phase I clinical studies.

OyaGen Inc is a privately held Biotechnology Company founded by its CEO, Dr. Smith, and located in Rochester NY. OyaGen is focused on the identification and early development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral diseases including HIV, Coronavirus, Ebola and Flaviviruses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this press release and do not represent the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information on OyaGen, Inc., please visit the company's website at www.oyageninc.com or call OyaGen, Inc. at (585) 697-4351.

SOURCE OyaGen, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.