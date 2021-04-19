O'Yeet NEX, The Most Powerful and Extra-portable Massage Gun, Now Available on Amazon

The O'Yeet NEX was born from the vision to deliver a natural solution to muscular aches and pains, and strikes the optimal balance between speed, depth and force. The massage gun is equipped with the NEXPower Technology™ NP35 Motor, which is engineered to go 10.5mm deep into the muscles with 40lbs of force at speeds of up to 3,500ppm. This technology allows the NEX to penetrate 30% deeper into the skin at precisely 50 times per second to accurately target sore spots, release stress and tension, and enhance muscle recovery.

"As experienced health and sports device builders, O'Yeet is committed to helping athletes and workout enthusiasts break through their limits and build a healthier lifestyle. With the NEX, we have created the most agile professional massage device to help improve performance and enhance recovery on the go -- allowing anyone and everyone to benefit from quality muscle treatment with unparalleled mobility," said Heaven, CEO of O'Yeet.

NEX runs on a single-button interface, which allows users to seamlessly switch between four calibrated speed settings to achieve therapeutic benefits based on their individual needs and desired intensity. Four detachable, easy-to-clean attachments are included in the kit for tailored relief of aches and pains.

Despite its power, the NEX is ultraportable and whisper-quiet with a noise level between 45-55lb when in use. Its pocket-sized build makes it ideal for carrying around at home, to the gym, or even after an outdoor sports match: At just the size of an iPhone and weighing in at 1.3lbs, the NEXs streamlined design is 50% smaller and 45% lighter than other massage guns on the market. This compact design fits perfectly into a running belt or gym bag -- literally allowing users to achieve deep tissue muscle recovery, anytime and anywhere. At the same time, the ergonomic 360° grip allows any user to self-massage their entire body with just one hand.

Not compromising portability for durability, the O'Yeet NEX sports a 100% dual-metal shaft that's designed to withstand heavy-duty torque of 600mN/m and offers 40% longer life span than other options on the market. The massage gun can last up to 240 minutes or 30 days uninterrupted on a single charge, and comes complete with an industry-leading two-year warranty.

The O'Yeet NEX massage gun has launched on Amazon after first finding success as an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in November 2020, where it achieved its US $300,000 goal in just 40 days. The massage gun is now available in black and red via Amazon and retails at US $129.99. Along with the massage gun, customers will also receive a travel-friendly pouch, USB charging cable and convenient cordless charging stand.

In addition to the NEX, O'Yeet plans to release its premium NEX PRO massage gun series with upgrades in speed, depth, and force etc. The NEX PRO is slated for launch on Amazon in June 2021.

For more information, please visit:

Official site: https://www.oyeet.com/

O'Yeet NEX Black on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3n0E9sr

O'Yeet NEX Red on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3wJf1L4

About O'Yeet

Founded in 2018, O'Yeet aims to provide everyone with accessible solutions to maintain daily wellness. A game-changing fitness gear and healthcare company, O'Yeet strives to create a healthy community so that we can live a true healthy and positive lifestyle together.

SOURCE O'Yeet