OYO Hotels & Homes Announces the Appointment of Betsy Atkins as an Independent Director

As an independent member of the Board, Betsy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the Founder and the management on key business decisions. She will add value to the board through her strong experience on several aspects of the business, which include, corporate governance, driving tech-enabled efficiencies in business operations as well as ensuring strong business economics. She will also play a prominent role in building a culture that promotes and nurtures 'diversity and inclusion', an area that she is passionate about.

At Baja Corporation, she has built 3 early-stage funds and made early seed investments in consumer and enterprise software companies. Prior to Baja Corporation, she co-founded enterprise software companies in multiple industries including energy, healthcare and networking. She is an expert at scaling companies through the hyper-growth stage and leading them to successful access to the public markets and acquisitions, which makes her a great addition to OYO, as the company moves towards its next phase of growth. She is currently the Chairman of the board at a private company, GlobalLogic and serves as Board Member at Wynn Resorts, SL Green Realty and Volvo.

"We are delighted to welcome Betsy to OYO's board of directors," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes. "Betsy brings tremendous operating and governance experience that will help us continue delivering on our mission to help the billions of middle-income people around the world gain access to quality accommodations at different price points. As we continue to grow and to deepen our relationships with asset owners and consumers around the world, we are fortunate to have someone of Betsy's caliber on our board of directors."

''OYO, with its unique asset-light business model and strong data capabilities, is creating something entirely new for the more than 3 billion middle-income travelers and city dwellers who need accommodations that meet their standards and also their budgets," Atkins said. "I look forward to working with Ritesh, the management team, and my fellow board members as OYO strives to become the world's most beloved and preferred hotel brand."

Known worldwide as a new age young hospitality startup, OYO Hotels & Homes has attracted some of the world's leading investors, including Airbnb Inc., SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed, and Hero Enterprise. Ritesh Agarwal, now 26, founded OYO when he was only 19 years old. He has been lauded with several honors since starting his Company, including the Forbes 30 under 30 in Consumer Tech, Fortune 40 under 40 and the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur Award, and is the first resident Asian to be accepted to the Thiel Fellowship.

About OYO Hotels and Homes

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world's second-largest chain of hotels, homes, and spaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 35,000 hotels with over 1.2 million rooms. Through its vacation homes business, the company offers travelers and city dwellers access to over 125,000 homes around the world under OYO Home, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter and Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. For more information, visit www. oyorooms.com .

SOURCE OYO Hotels & Homes

Related Links

http://www.oyorooms.com

