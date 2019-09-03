OYO Hotels & Homes to invest in machine learning-powered dynamic pricing and business intelligence technologies for its vacation homes business

Commenting on the development, Maninder Gulati, Global Head, OYO Vacation and Urban Homes, & Chief Strategy Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, "We are delighted to announce our acquisition of Danamica, a Europe based, machine learning and business intelligence company specialized in dynamic pricing, that will help us be more accurate with pricing, leading to higher efficiencies and yield for our real estate owners and value for money for our millions of global guests, both everyday travelers and city dwellers, that choose an OYO Vacation Homes as their abode."

"Data sciences across Pricing, AI, and Imaging Sciences have been a cornerstone of OYO's proprietary revenue enhancement technology. It is also a huge missing piece in the way traditional vacation rentals industry is run. We are glad to have found Danamica, which has built expertise in these areas. Both Rune and Mads (Co-Founders - Danamica) are extremely talented individuals and together with their team, they have built a valuable IP that analyses many years of data and pricing trends and provides logical and scientific recommendations, which will help us scale our vacation and urban homes business across Europe and other parts of the world," added Maninder.

With the implementation of ML-enabled pricing and revenue management, customers will be able to book a vacation home at the best price.

"We are very pleased to announce that Danamica is now part of OYO Vacation Homes family. OYO's ambition and growth are extraordinary and we couldn't imagine taking part in a more exciting journey. OYO and Danamica have a shared understanding of the importance and impact of AI and data science. Like OYO, we recognize the untapped potential in the vacation rental industry that can be fulfilled with a data-driven approach. We are therefore confident that we have found the right home for us in OYO and are excited about the prospect of using our expertise in pricing and machine learning to further help OYO's continued growth and success," said Mads Westberg & Rune Larsen, Founders, Danamica.

Similar to airlines, and ride-sharing companies, OYO has introduced dynamic pricing in the hospitality industry to create a level-playing ground even for an independent or small hotelier or homeowner. OYO's pricing, inventory allocation, and revenue management are driven by a machine learning-based algorithm for prediction and dynamic pricing. The algorithm analyzes 144,000 data points every hour and makes 60 million price changes every day globally with a prediction accuracy of 97%. It allows each asset to drive max RevPAR based on its micro-location . It allows pricing to adjust dynamically to supply and demand. In peak times pricing adjusts to deliver high RevPAR, in low times, it also goes down to still allow for maximum customers to experience the product while increasing overall yield for owners. It is a boon for customers and core to the success of our business model worldwide, across businesses.

About OYO Hotels and Homes

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes is the world's third-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising of more than 23,000 hotels and 125,000 vacation homes. Additionally, OYO along with Vacation Homes categories managed by the company under OYO Homes, Belvilla, Danland, DanCenter along with Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands can be found in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan. For more information, log onto https://www.oyorooms.com/

About Danamica

Danamica is a machine learning and business intelligence company specializing in pricing time-expiring inventory such as rental of vacation homes. Danamica's core strength is the application of economics and machine learning. Danamica's technology makes it possible to dynamically set optimal prices for vacation home stays as supply/demand changes – to the benefit of both guests and owners.

