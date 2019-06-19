OYO Hotels, the Young Hotel Startup, to Invest $300 Million in the U.S.; Brings Great Living Spaces to More Than 10 States

The world's sixth-largest chain of hotels, homes and living spaces in the world, OYO Hotels & Homes currently offers its unique service at popular cities across the United States, including Dallas, Houston, Augusta, Atlanta and Miami, and promises to soon expand its presence to cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"We at OYO are thrilled to see our business grow in the U.S., our newest home market. We promise to bring new-age hospitality experience at a price point you never imagined; select service hotels are finally going to be fun and beautiful," said Abhinav Sinha, COO, OYO Hotels & Homes, Global. "We are in the largest country in the world when it comes to the hospitality industry and there is a definite need here for chic and comfortable hospitality experiences at prices never thought of before. It's going to be all about #LivingTheGoodLife at an OYO near you, and we are excited to continue delivering against our mission," he added.

Known as one of the most impactful hospitality companies in recent times, OYO is integrating its cutting-edge technology to improve services and enrich travelers' and city dwellers' experiences.

OYO Hotels & Homes continues to bring its successful model of combining design, hospitality, and technological expertise, financial acumen and operational capabilities to real estate owners in the U.S., giving them the ability to get a higher return on investments, access easy financing opportunities, transform their hotels, and offer good quality customer service, thereby significantly increasing occupancy and profitability – in every OYO building.

"We started on the belief that everyone deserves a beautifully designed, chic and comfortable living space. And everyone deserves a better life. We knew we could change the way people live. We did that by upgrading bland, generic spaces and places and designing them with next-gen chic and design moxie and offering them at hard-to-ignore prices, in Europe and the U.S. That said, given that there was so much movement from traditional hotels to well-designed accommodations, we knew that our guests would appreciate #LivingTheGoodLife, no matter what the price point is. For them, it is never only about the price point, it is the entire package," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO. "As a full-scale hotel chain, we strive to bring real value to both owners and guests – and we're convinced there is unlimited potential for rapid growth in our newest home market, the United States," he added.

Agarwal, now 25, founded the company when he was only 19 years old. He has been lauded with several honors since starting his company, including the Forbes 30 under 30 in Consumer Tech, Fortune 40 under 40, and the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur Award, and is the first resident Asian to be accepted to the Thiel Fellowship.

Known worldwide for its value-chic hospitality model, OYO Hotels has attracted some of the world's leading investors, including Airbnb, SoftBank Vision Fund, Greenoak Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Hero Enterprise.

The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 23,000 hotels (850,000+ rooms) and 46,000 vacation homes. Now with @Leisure Group joining the chain, OYO can be found in more than 800 cities in 74 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan.

