OYO UK hotels go live on Sabre's SynXis platform to grow reach and focus recovery

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OYO Hotels & Homes (www.oyorooms.com) has connected its first group of UK hotels to Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations System, following a global partnership signed between OYO and Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry. More than 80 OYO hotels in the UK, representing more than 2,500 rooms, are now connected to all major GDSs through Sabre's advanced hospitality solutions.

As well as direct channels, SynXis Central Reservations optimizes global distribution channels and enables greater scale and operational efficiency by delivering rates and inventory to all major GDS systems and online travel agencies (OTAs) through direct connections and switch partners. The addition of OYO hotels to Sabre's SynXis Platform means they are now available to book through Sabre's own GDS as well as others, corporates, travel management companies, and almost 900,000 travel agents and tour operators globally, significantly increasing the distribution channels and revenue opportunities for the selected properties.

This first collection of OYO independently-owned UK hotels to be made available on Sabre range in size from 10 to 110 rooms and cover a wide range of areas and price points. Listed properties were chosen based on their appeal for individuals and groups travelling for leisure or business purposes. Locations cover major city hubs including London, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Liverpool; coastal resorts including Brighton, Newquay, the Isle of Wight and Bournemouth; popular destination cities such as Cambridge and Bath; and more rural locations including Loch Ness and the Cairngorms in Scotland.

The intention is to make further UK OYO properties available to book via Sabre's SynXis Platform, as the portfolio continues to grow and as more hotels reopen following lockdown restrictions.

"We are delighted that a wide range of OYO's UK hotels are now bookable via Sabre's SynXis CRS, making it easier for international and domestic corporates, travel agents and travel management companies, among others, to book our affordable accommodation around the UK," commented Rishabh Gupta, head of OYO Europe. "Many of our properties have immediate availability for key workers and business travelers, as permitted under current lockdown measures; and we also look forward to securing more group and leisure bookings through the trade as hospitality begins to reopen in the coming months."

"OYO's new partnership with Sabre will drive a new distribution strategy in the UK, which will support OYO's asset partners and wider business goals," said Frank Trampert, Sabre Hospitality Solutions SVP and Global Managing Director, Commercial. "Our innovative hospitality technology solutions and enhanced connectivity will open up increased revenue opportunities for OYO hotel owners, allowing them to significantly broaden their reach, while giving travel agents access to a more diverse range of hotel products and ancillaries. We look forward to working closely with OYO as it benefits from the SynXis Platform's distribution and retailing solutions. As it increases its hotel inventory, this will help deliver new opportunities, grow geographic reach and increase bookings over the coming years as we see the recovery of UK and international travel."

GDS users can locate OYO's properties in the UK and other international destinations through the dedicated chain code 'OY'.

About Sabre Corporation: Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About OYO Hotels & Homes: Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, is today the world's leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 44,000 hotels with over 1.2 million rooms. Through its vacation homes business, the company offers travellers and city dwellers access to over 125,000 homes around the world under OYO Home, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter and Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

