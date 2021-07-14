Oyster® Announces Free Distributed HR Tools To Simplify Worldwide Hiring For Global People Teams

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster ®, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced a free suite of Distributed HR tools designed to simplify, demystify, and build confidence in cross-border employment among HR teams. These unique tools are now available as part of Oyster's free plan , which also includes access to Oyster Academy and the ability to hire up to two contractors in 180+ countries for free.

The free tools are available now at oysterhr.com and include:

Employment Cost Calculator: The Oyster employment cost calculator empowers employers to assess the financial implications of employing an employee in more than 75 different countries. The cost calculator leverages up-to-date local data to calculate gross annual salary in corresponding currencies, taxes, contributions, and Oyster fees. The calculator provides valuable insights regarding the employer cost, gross monthly and annual salary costs, and estimated taxes and contribution on a country-by-country basis in advance of employment.

This feature enables employers to assess whether employees should be classified as a contractor or full-time member of staff. In doing so, it gives peace of mind to employers, who may face significant penalties and fines if they misclassify employees as they hire worldwide. Country Profiles: The Oyster country profile resource guide provides need-to-know employment information to help employers quickly get up to speed on hiring in a new country and avoid costly mistakes. Profiles include country-specific information such as working hours, notice periods, termination and severance policies, IP protection and non-compete agreements, tax details for employers and employees, parental leave policies, and more.

"Oyster is focused on making distributed workforces possible for companies of any size and empowering them to employ confidently on a global scale," said Jack Mardack, Co-founder of Oyster. "Employers of all stripes are relying on the Oyster distributed HR toolbox to further simplify and streamline cross-border hiring, especially where they have limited experience in doing so."

The launch of Oyster's Distributed HR tools comes on the heels of the expansion of the company's offerings and integration with several HR technology and service providers. This announcement also precedes this week's kickoff of the inaugural Ascent by Oyster , a first-of-its-kind virtual conference on the future of work to help globally distributed companies thrive on the world stage. The event will take place on July 14 and 15 and will feature speakers, including New York Times Bestselling author and Professor of Economics at George Mason University Bryan Caplan, CEO of Quora Adam D'Angelo, as well as leaders from Gitlab, Dropbox, Automattic, GoPro, MIT, Doist, and Careem, among others.

To sign up for access to Oyster's free tools or learn more about how Oyster is unlocking the world's talent, visit oysterhr.com .

About Oyster

Oyster is the HR platform for globally distributed companies. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in Jan 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally distributed team.

