Oyster Announces Oyster for Refugees to Provide Economic Stability to Displaced Workers

The global employment platform will manage the full life cycle at no cost, removing barriers to job access for refugees around the world, while supplying organizations with diverse talent

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster® , a global employment platform that empowers companies to hire, pay, and care for their global teams, today announced it has launched the Oyster for Refugees program. The program connects global employers with skilled talent that has been forced out of their country, providing economic and social stability to the refugees, and diverse talent to the organizations.

100 million individuals have been forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations. This crisis has been further exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, leaving millions of people facing uncertainty.

Oyster for Refugees enables companies to hire individuals with work permits from more than 180 countries with high concentrations of displaced talent, including Poland, Turkey, Colombia, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Germany, and Bangladesh. Oyster manages the full employment life cycle, including hiring, onboarding, pay and benefits at no cost. Participating companies create economic stability for refugees and their communities, while receiving diverse, skilled and often overlooked talent. Companies can also utilize Oyster's refugee talent marketplace partner, Niya.ai , an employment platform focused on diversity recruitment, at a discounted cost.

"Oyster is a global employment platform to hire, pay and care for team members no matter where they are in the world. This becomes even more critical when talented folks are displaced by crises at home. We built Oyster for Refugees to help companies tap into a largely overlooked pool of wonderful talent, while creating a more inclusive and engaged workforce," said Tony Jamous, co-founder and CEO of Oyster. "Everyone benefits when you hire refugees. We want global employers to open the doors of distributed work for refugees so they can find stable jobs from anywhere."

"With so many people displaced by conflict across the globe, Oyster for Refugees is a vital resource providing individuals access to companies throughout the world," said Cameron Brown, co-founder of Niya. "Employers can access our platform to hire refugees in more than 35 countries and help our team fulfill our mission to help one million refugees find employment within the next ten years." – Cameron Brown, Co-Founder at Niya

Oyster, founded in January 2020, announced a $150 million Series C at a $1 billion valuation in April 2022. The company's mission is to remove the barriers to cross-border employment so that employers can tap into the global talent pool, creating better opportunities for workers, while also creating more inclusive workplaces.

About Oyster

Oyster is a global employment platform that empowers companies to hire, pay, and care for their global teams. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant contracts, payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with a diverse, global team. For more information visit https://oysterhr.com .

Media Contact:

Gabriel Kesseler

[email protected]

SOURCE Oyster