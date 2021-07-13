Oyster Partners with Industry-Leading HR Service Providers, Further Expanding Its Platform's Capabilities for Distributed Companies

Relying on Oyster's comprehensive, globally deployed platform improves clients' competitive edge and efficiency across multiple HR service areas

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster®, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced a series of powerful upgrades to its Distributed HR platform. New integrations with industry-leading HR services including Firstbase , Teamtailor , and WeWork , further empower Oyster customers to build and manage globally distributed workforces from a single easy-to-use system.

"At Oyster, we are integrating our platform with the world's leading global HR technology and services providers, furthering our mission to remove the barriers to global employment," said Tony Jamous, CEO and co-Founder of Oyster. "Combined with Oyster's innovative Distributed HR platform, these partnerships empower our customers with a comprehensive, single-source platform for managing local legal compliance, payroll, benefits, as well as multiple other critical HR needs across the more than 90 countries we serve."

Partnerships announced today:

Firstbase is the physical operating system for remote work. Firstbase takes care of all deployment of goods, remote maintenance/repairs, and collections when workers leave the company. The idea is that companies should never have to worry about getting equipment to and from workers ever again.

Teamtailor is the Recruitment & Employer Branding ATS for all types of companies with the candidate experience top of mind.

WeWork is building the offices of tomorrow, enabling distributed employees to work from anywhere in the world in a productive environment.

Ramp is the corporate card and spend management platform designed to help companies spend less.

Jobbatical helps companies and their newly hired employees navigate the immigration and relocation process.

6nomads is a remote-focused job platform where talented developers and tech companies find each other in the shortest way possible.

SafetyWing provides health insurance for your distributed workforce.

According to a recently published study by the Korn Ferry Institute entitled The Global Talent Crunch , the United States can expect to lose out on $162 billion by 2030 due to sector skills shortages. The same study estimates that 1.5 billion knowledge workers are set to enter the workforce over the next 10 years, mostly from emerging economies. The study estimates that the global talent shortage is forecasted to reach above 85 million people by 2030.

"The Future of Work is here. We're partnering with Oyster to catapult this movement and make it easier for everyone to work from anywhere," said Adam Long, Vice President of Sales, Firstbase.

"Both Jobbatical and Oyster are thinking beyond borders to help the world work together — it's not every day that we can partner with a company that is so much aligned with our mission," Yannick Kwik , Head of Growth, Jobbatical.

"6nomads got started because we believe the future of work is distributed," said Denis Shershnev, CEO, 6nomads. "Alongside Oyster, we're making this a reality for everyone in the world."

"SafetyWing and Oyster are built and designed by distributed teams who want to make it easier for everyone in the world to work from where they want to be — it's the perfect match," Lona Alia, VP of Revenue at Safetywing.

This announcement precedes this week's kickoff of the inaugural Ascent by Oyster , a first-of-its-kind virtual conference on the future of work to help globally distributed companies thrive on the world stage. The event takes place July 14th and 15th and will feature speakers including Bryan Caplan, New York Times Bestselling author and Professor of Economics, Adam D'Angelo, co-founder and CEO of Quora and more. And from the above listed partners, Chris Herd, CEO of Firstbase and Sondre Rasch, CEO of SafetyWing will be speaking on a panel about global benefits on July 14th.

About Oyster

Oyster is the HR platform for globally distributed companies. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally distributed team.

