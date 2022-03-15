Oyster Sauces Market Size to Grow by USD 2.36 Billion | Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The product launches and growth in retail landscape are some of the key market drivers. Regional and international players are estimated to support the growth of the global oyster sauces market by launching innovative product launches. The manufacturers of oyster sauce are devising innovative and distributive strategies to increase their market size and widen the penetration of their products. For Instance, in February 2020, Nestle Vietnam has launched two new sauces i.e. Maggi Soya Sauce and Maggi Oyster Sauce. Such launches are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, innovations in packaging is another factor supporting the oyster sauces market growth. Oyster sauce manufacturers produce in bulk. Ingredients such as oysters, soy, and sugar are often stored for a period of three months. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge market growth. The prices of raw materials, such as sugar, salt, and oysters, fluctuate depending on the availability. In recent scenarios, the increasing gap between demand and supply has substantially increased the costs of raw materials such as oyster. To stay competitive in the market, vendors generally experiment with cheaper substitutes. Such factors are negatively impacting the market growth.

The oyster sauces market report is segmented by End-user (Retail and Foodservice) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Retail end-user segment held the largest oyster sauces market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing use of oyster sauces in several Asian dishes, especially Chinese and Japanese dishes such as noodles and fried rice. Thus, the new innovations in packaging to extend the shelf life of oyster sauce are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, APAC will be the leading region with 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for oyster sauces market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in consumers' income level will facilitate the oyster sauces market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The oyster sauces market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global oyster sauces as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. offer Ajinomoto Oyster Sauce that has a weak saltiness and is particularly suitable for making stir-fried dishes.

Some Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.



Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd.



Blue Dragon Canada Ltd.



Daesang Corp.



Foodex Manufacturer Co. Ltd.



Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd.



HDR Foods Corp.



Kakusan Foods Co. Ltd.



Kikkoman Corp.



Lee Kum Kee Co. Ltd.



Malabar Food Products



Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd.



MGM Blendwell Corp.



Nestle SA



NutriAsai Inc.



Sin Tai Hing Oyster Sauce Factory Sdn Bhd



Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd.



Wing Soon Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.



Yuen Chun Industries Sdn Bhd



Zhangzhou Hang Fat Import and Export Co. Ltd.

Oyster Sauces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd., Blue Dragon Canada Ltd., Daesang Corp., Foodex Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., HDR Foods Corp., Kakusan Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Lee Kum Kee Co. Ltd., Malabar Food Products, Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., MGM Blendwell Corp., Nestle SA, NutriAsai Inc., Sin Tai Hing Oyster Sauce Factory Sdn Bhd, Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Wing Soon Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Yuen Chun Industries Sdn Bhd, and Zhangzhou Hang Fat Import and Export Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

