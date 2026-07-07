OZ Digital and Anthropic Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Claude

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jul 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital, a leading provider of cloud, AI & data, and automation solutions, today announced it has joined the Anthropic Partner Network, to strengthen its ability to help organizations deploy generative AI solutions powered by Claude.

OZ Digital's partnership with Anthropic marks an important milestone in making enterprise AI more accessible, flexible, and scalable. With Anthropic's Claude models available through Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, organizations can choose from multiple leading foundational models while continuing to build on the trusted Microsoft ecosystem.

OZ Digital, a leading cloud, AI & data, and automation solutions provider, has joined the Anthropic Partner Network. Post this

"Enterprises today are looking for practical ways to operationalize AI while maintaining security, governance, and trust," said Jason Milgram, OZ Digital CTO and 16-time Microsoft MVP. "By joining the Anthropic Partner Network, we're expanding our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions that help our clients increase productivity, modernize business processes, and create new opportunities for growth."

For businesses, this means greater flexibility when selecting the right AI model for specific use cases, whether it's intelligent document processing, software development, or workflow automation. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, organizations can evaluate and deploy the model that best aligns with their business objectives, security requirements, and performance needs.

The announcement builds on OZ Digital's growing AI practice and ongoing investments in helping organizations modernize legacy systems, optimize operations, and create intelligent experiences that drive impactful business outcomes.

"It reinforces OZ Digital's commitment to helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation into scalable AI implementation," said Emmanuel Ramos, EVP, Global Consulting, at OZ Digital.

As the AI ecosystem continues to evolve, OZ Digital remains committed to helping clients identify the right technologies, build responsible AI solutions, and turn emerging technologies into competitive advantages.

About OZ Digital Consulting

OZ Digital is a global technology consulting firm specializing in cloud, data & AI, automation and security solutions. With over 29 years of experience and a focus on innovation and customer-centric delivery, OZ Digital helps organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and transform their businesses through the power of Microsoft technologies.

For more information, visit www.followoz.com

SOURCE OZ Digital Consulting