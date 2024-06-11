OZ Digital Consulting Sole Host of Global Azure Day 2024 in the Southern United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, Florida's premier Microsoft solutions partner, distinguished itself by hosting the sole Global Azure Day 2024 in the southern United States on April 20, 2024.

Microsoft's Global Azure Day is a three-day annual event that brings together cloud professionals, developers, IT experts, students, community leaders, and technology enthusiasts from around the world to share their knowledge and passion for the Microsoft Azure cloud.

OZ Digital Consulting celebrated Global Azure Day with a mini-conference hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Led by Jason Milgram, Senior Vice President of Azure Services at OZ Digital Consulting, the event featured insightful keynotes, engaging breakout sessions, and interactive workshops.

"As organizers of the in-person Global Azure event for Florida, we were thrilled to bring together Microsoft enthusiasts from across Palm Beach, Broward, and Dade counties," Milgram stated. "Global Azure Day was a unique opportunity to dive deep into the latest innovations in Microsoft Azure, share knowledge, and network with peers. The goal was to foster collaboration and learning, so participants felt empowered to leverage Azure's capabilities to drive digital transformation in their organizations."

The day's agenda consisted of a keynote speech by Amjad Shamim, OZ's CEO. Milgram then presented an "Introduction to Azure." Roberto Chan, a Solutions Architect and Infrastructure Engineer, followed with "Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with Azure Bicep." And Roberto Chan moderated an AI panel discussion with OZ SVP Sal Cardozo, Jason Milgram, and Mario Lopez Baratas, the CIO of Bravent. Mario ended the day with "Azure Text to Speech Avatar and the Future of AI Assistants."

Global Azure Day 2023 set an impressive benchmark, and this year's event, Global Azure Day 2024, surpassed it. Thousands of people in the Azure community around the globe joined either in person or online, making it the greatest global community event about Azure technology on the planet.

About OZ Digital Consulting

OZ is Florida's premier boutique Microsoft Partner trusted by over 370 organizations to help accelerate their business with proven Microsoft solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, OZ's deep expertise in Azure Cloud Solutions, Power Apps Application Development, Intelligent Automation, Enterprise Application Integration, Azure Data Strategy, and Artificial Intelligence ensures clients get rapid, effective results by being more agile than many traditional consulting firms.

