OZ Digital Consulting's Dynamic New SVP of Digital Solutions is Focused on Future

News provided by

OZ

19 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, a South Florida-based company leveraging modern technologies that empower businesses to digitally transform and accelerate growth globally, announces Steve Bakanov as Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions.  

"It's very exciting to introduce such a dynamic talent to the OZ leadership team," OZ Chief Solutions Officer Emmanuel Ramos said. "Steve brings a wealth of experience in strategic technology leadership and business growth, with a focus on driving digital transformation. His journey has seen him excel in impactful roles, contributing significantly to his teams and organizations."

Throughout more than a quarter century working in technology and digital engagement strategy, Bakanov has built a skillset encompassing a broad spectrum of domains—cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, business intelligence—and industries ranging from financial services, pharmaceutical, and insurance to healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

Bakanov's leadership positions have included Global Technology, Strategy, and Applications Leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Global Senior Applications, Automation, and DevOps Leader at Deloitte. Further, working with Fortune 500 companies, including Pfizer, Aflac, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Cigna, ABB, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, CareFirst, USA Mutual Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Hartford, Deloitte, and AWS, Bakanov drove digital transformation and deliver innovative solutions to address complex business challenges.

Bakanov holds a bachelor's degree in economics, both bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, and a PhD in business administration.

"I am thrilled to join OZ because of the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," Bakanov says. "OZ's core philosophy—which emphasizes a culture of creativity, disciplined approaches, and a 'can do' attitude—aligns perfectly with my own values and professional aspirations." 

To learn more about the wide range of digital consulting services, visit our website.

SOURCE OZ

Also from this source

OZ Digital Consulting Takes Lead in Azure Cloud Ops with New SVP Hire

OZ Digital Consulting Takes Lead in Azure Cloud Ops with New SVP Hire

OZ Digital Consulting, a South Florida-based company leveraging modern technologies that empower businesses to digitally transform and accelerate...
New OZ Digital Consulting CRO Brings Extensive Experience, "Winning Mindset"

New OZ Digital Consulting CRO Brings Extensive Experience, "Winning Mindset"

OZ Digital Consulting, a South Florida-based company leveraging modern technologies that empower businesses to digitally transform and accelerate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.