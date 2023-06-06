Oz Lithium Submits Environmental Impact Report and Advances Environmental Impact Study with VES Survey and Sampling Program

News provided by

Oz Lithium Corporation

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oz Lithium Corporation (CSE: OZLI) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A). Oz Lithium is pleased to announce that it has submitted an Environmental Impact Report to initiate a complete study of the Laguna Santa María Soda Ash Mine. The property will undergo a detailed environmental assessment as part of the company's commitment to responsible mining practices. Oz Lithium is also meeting with authorities from Tolar Grande, the nearest town to the Laguna Santa Maria Mine, to discuss the study and introduce the Company.  

To support this effort, Oz Lithium has engaged Geo Brand, a Salta-based company with extensive experience in environmental assessments, to conduct a VES (Vertical Electrical Sounding) survey. The VES survey will be conducted by Geo Brand, and it will involve the distribution of 15 electrode points every 500 meters, creating a total of 8 transects in the area. Four of these transects will run in a northeast to southeast direction, and the other four will run in a northwest to southwest direction. This approach provides a better subsurface representation of the area and will provide valuable information for the study.

In addition to the VES survey, Oz Lithium's team will be conducting a sampling program designed to capture a representative subsurface characterization of the area. The sampling program will involve the excavation of shallow pits up to three meters deep, creating a grid that will allow for the collection of 15 samples. Industry best practices will be employed in the program. Work is proceeding under the supervision of Mr. William Feyerabend, a Qualified Person (QP), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Soda ash is an important reagent in the production of lithium carbonate with the process requiring two tonnes of soda ash for every tonne of lithium carbonate produced. As reported in La Nacion (Argentina News) January 30, 2023, insufficient local supply and importing issues are challenges for present and future lithium carbonate producers in Argentina. Management believes a first mover advance exists for the Company with the Laguna Santa Maria Project. Much of the current sodium bicarbonate production in Argentina is required by the glass industry. Lithium carbonate producers must import their requirements of sodium bicarbonate from the world market. The potential demand for soda ash is significant given the expanding lithium production industry in Argentina. The location of the project in close proximity to lithium project development may provide a significant freight advantage.

"We are committed to responsible mining practices, and this study is an essential step in ensuring that we meet our environmental obligations," shares Oz Lithium CEO, Mr. Adrian Hobkirk. "We look forward to sharing the results with the community and our stakeholders."

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, participated in the production of this news release and approves the technical and scientific content.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Adrian Hobkirk 
President and CEO

T: 954-684-8040
E: [email protected]  
W: www.ozlithiumcorp.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823981/Oz_Lithium_Corporation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Oz Lithium Corporation

Also from this source

OZ Lithium Options Critical Reagent Sodium Carbonate Project

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.