Ozan Balik MD Sets New Standards in the Field of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery

ISTANBUL, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozan Balik M.D., Aesthetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive surgery, became one of the top clinics in the niche in Turkey. They have invested a lot of time, effort, and education to reach this position. "Even though we have 21 years of experience in reconstructive surgery, we are still strongly committed to scientific guidelines. Furthermore, we have embraced the philosophy of 'touching the skin and repairing the souls', which enables us to have a holistic approach when helping people," says the director of the clinic, Dr. Ozan Balik.

Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The clinic has become quite popular among patients seeking rhinoplasty and breast augmentation and surgeries such as mommy makeover, tummy tuck, facelift, and breast reconstruction. Besides using the most modern reconstructive surgery methods, instruments, and post-op care, Ozan Balik MD. continues to set new standards in the field of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.

Dr. Ozan Balik is a reputable plastic surgery Turkey specialist. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Europan Rhinoplasty Society, Turkish Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery and follows the high-quality standards of these communities. The Ozan Balik MD clinic is also set for the future and trained in Full Body Reshape, mommy makeover, VASER Lipoplasty, Rhinoplasty, and Breast Aesthetic Surgery.

With the immense help of every clinic's staff member specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, the clinic has been carrying out the most complex surgeries as a leading reconstructive surgery clinic in Istanbul, Turkey. As a result, many sources have already reported on the clinic.

In his efforts to deliver the best experience to the patients at the clinic, he decided to implement a new approach. In order to stay committed to every patient, the surgery should never be allowed to become an obligation to a doctor. Ozan Balik MD takes great pleasure in helping people. However, to do so, he must remain concentrated and still have enough time to progress scientifically.

The clinic sets a perfect example for not carrying out the procedures the staff doesn't believe are rooted in science. The patients' health comes first. So even if the patients are willing to pay, the clinic will refuse them if the procedure they want can expose them to known risks.

The clinic adopted a unique methodology to streamline this for both patients and medical staff. To do it successfully, the clinic offers pro-bono first consultations. The first consultations are critical as they enable patients to express their concerns and explain what they need to be done.

Due to the exceptional medical care it provides, the clinic has started to attract international patients as well. Ozan Balik MD made sure that these patients have the best experience too. The clinic can add accommodation and transfers to these packages according to the specific demand of its patients.

