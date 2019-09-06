Ozark Brands to Light a Fire Under the Retail Channel: Acquires McCall's Candles

TIPTON, Mo., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozark Brands, Inc. acquired McCall's Country Canning Company on August 30, 2019. McCall's Candles offers a wide selection of scented candles, reed diffusers and wax melts. Founded in the early 1990s, this proudly 'Made in the USA' brand is manufactured in a dedicated 90,000 square foot facility in Tipton, Mo. Product is available throughout the United States and Canada in specialty shops, farm and ranch stores, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and at McCallsCandles.com.

With acquisition, McCall's Candles Factory Shoppe will be open Monday thru Saturday.

Ozark Brands looks to grow McCall's Candles market share within farm and ranch stores and independent boutiques with its rustic farmhouse style candles and accessories. Development of a more contemporary brand that appeals to a broader audience is also in the company's growth plans, along with pursuing adjacent categories as dictated by core customers.

"McCall's Candles is a well-established brand with a great reputation. Its unique design, high-quality standards and made-in-Missouri pride, provide large chain retailers and independent shops a strong value proposition and excellent ROI," said Ken Wilmes, Chief Executive Officer.

Although the company has aggressive growth targets, its first goal is to ensure the continued quality of the product and needs of loyal consumers. They have retained all key staff in order to ensure a smooth transition.

"The community in Tipton has opened its arms to us in a very short amount of time. The folks just stopping by to wish us luck really impressed upon us. We are new in town, but you would not know it. We are excited to be investing in this community and are building a great team here," said Paul Emig, Chief Operating Officer.

Ozark Brands is a privately owned consumer packaging company focused on home goods with manufacturing and distribution in central Missouri. Ozark Brands has aggressive plans to expand through product development and acquisitions.

Paul Emig

Ozark Brands

809 US 50 Highway

Tipton, MO 65081

Phone: (913) 231-9063

221217@email4pr.com

