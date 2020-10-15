Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water Creates Drive-in Film Festival to Celebrate the Beauty of Texas

Along with Dallas Film , Ozarka ® will host the festival including local high school student films and a feature film presentation. Events will take place on select Fridays and Saturdays in October and November in Dallas (10/23 & 10/24), Austin (11/6 & 11/7) and Houston (11/13 & 11/14). During special "Frontline Friday" screenings happening ahead of the public Saturday events, Ozarka ® will be honoring frontline and essential workers from all over Texas.

"At Ozarka, we value the spirit of community and are so happy to bring back the nostalgia of drive-in theaters where people can gather safely," said EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Yumi Clevenger-Lee. "By showcasing famous Texas films in a fun community environment, we are excited for Texans to enjoy this long-standing pastime once again."

To continue their efforts to support recycling in Texas, Ozarka® will donate $25,000 to Keep Texas Beautiful. Recycling not only helps to keep plastic out of landfills and waterways, but it also can help transform existing materials into something new—like an Ozarka® bottle. In fact, Ozarka® recently announced that it will use recycled plastic across its still water portfolio, including a line of 100% recycled & recyclable bottles. It's all part of the brand's efforts to celebrate, and help protect, the beauty of Texas.

Dallas Film, the event organizer, selected Texas students from their Mercury One High School Film Labs program to create short films that will premiere ahead of the feature film at each drive-in festival. These films will focus on the beauty of Texas as well as the importance of recycling in Texas.

"I am truly honored, blessed and thankful to have been chosen by Dallas Film to be a part of this special film project to showcase the rich beauty and culture of Texas," said Meredith Smith, Dallas Film high school filmmaker. "I am grateful for the opportunity to make all Texans aware of the Ozarka® commitment to our great state."

"Dallas Film's goal is to educate, train and empower the next generation of digital storytellers while creating opportunities for employment and exhibition of their work," said Johnathan Brownlee, CEO and President of Dallas Film and Executive Director of The Dallas International Film Festival. "The support of Ozarka® helps us achieve our core goals and together we are educating the community on the importance of recycling."

In conjunction with Wakefield Research, Ozarka® conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Texans, asking them to choose the movies that best exemplify the true spirit of Texas. The top results which will be shown at the drive-ins are Friday Night Lights on Fridays and The Rookie on Saturdays.

Attendees will have a chance to receive a premium Ozarka® goodie bag when they bring 10 empty plastic bottles to recycle on-site. Each goodie bag will include sought after movie concessions like popcorn and candy from local Texas companies. Fans can attend the event for free on a first come, first park basis at the following locations:

Dallas

Frontline Friday– October 23rd

Movie Selection: Friday Night Lights (PG-13)

Public Event – Saturday, October 24th

Movie Selection: The Rookie (G)

Gates open at 6 p.m. , presentation begins at 7:15 p.m.

, presentation begins at Four Corners Brewery

1311 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75215

Austin

Frontline Friday– November 6th

Movie Selection: Friday Night Lights (PG-13)

Public Event – Saturday, November 7th

Movie Selection: The Rookie (G)

Gates open at 6 p.m. , presentation begins at 7 p.m.

, presentation begins at Spiderwood Studios

140 Utley Road, Elgin, TX 78621

Houston

Frontline Friday - November 13th

Movie Selection: Friday Night Lights (PG-13)

Public Event – Saturday, November 14th

Movie Selection: The Rookie (G)

Gates open at 6 p.m. , presentation begins at 7 p.m.

, presentation begins at DeLUXE Theatre

3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

To learn more about the Ozarka® commitment to recycling in Texas as well as the drive-in film festival, please visit http://www.ozarkawater.com/journey-from-the-source

To learn more about the Ozarka® Drive-in Film Festival, please visit http://www.ozarkawater.com/drive-in-film-festival

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park® 100% Brand Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier®, S. Pellegrino® and Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and Quench®.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 7,000 associates in the United States, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve more than 18,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 38 active springs throughout the United States. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the more than 120 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at https://www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

About Dallas Film

Dallas Film (www.dallasfilm.org), established as Dallas Film Society in 2006, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to celebrate the past, present and future of film in our community. The organization provides leadership in screen education and the recognition and celebration of excellence in the art of film, television, and digital media. Through a variety of screenings and festivals, and educational programs such as Veterans Institute for Film & Media (VIFM) and Mercury One High School Film Labs, Dallas Film raises awareness of the world's most approachable and inclusive art form. For more information about Dallas Film and ongoing events, visit www.dallasfilm.org or call (214) 720-0555.

About Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play by deploying resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through our Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide assistance and education to support recycling in rural and underserved communities.

Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf.

Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful's work is driven by its network of nearly 300 affiliate member communities, volunteers, and supporters that reach 17 million Texans annually. For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.ktb.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water