Ozcode Announces General Availability of a Free Edition of its Live, Collaborative, Time-Travel Debugging for Production and pre-Production Environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozcode, the code-level observability company, today announced the general availability of a FREE team edition of its time-travel debugger that provides the data needed to debug live systems in Production and pre-Production environments. Using Ozcode's debugging platform, developers and QA professionals can quickly detect errors in their QA, Staging, and Production environments and trace them back to their root cause without impacting the system's performance, making debugging easier, faster, and cheaper, both on-premises and in the cloud.

"Debugging and troubleshooting are among the biggest challenges of modern software systems. Microservices and the cloud have made production debugging both more necessary and more difficult, with software professionals struggling to obtain the data they need to resolve issues in live environments," said Omer Raviv, founder, and CTO of Ozcode. "Observability is one of the most critical elements of debugging, and we believe developers, QA, SREs, and DevOps engineers should have access to an easy-to-use SaaS solution that provides code-level observability into running systems. Ozcode's solution provides a powerful, full-fidelity, time-travel debugger that facilitates cross-team collaboration and works in any Production and pre-Production environment. The debugger automatically captures exceptions along with the complete code context allowing developers to debug errors without having to reproduce them. Using tracepoints (breakpoints that don't stop the code execution), Ozcode also enables developers to dynamically generate log entries, metrics, and traces to live running code, on-the-fly to provide contextual data wherever it is needed to debug logical errors," said Raviv.

"Ozcode has had roots in debugging for years, serving thousands of developers in hundreds of small and large enterprises across industries and geographies with powerful debugging tools. It's those years of experience with debugging and community feedback that led to the development and release of our time-travel debugger for Production and pre-Production systems," added Ozcode CEO Shimon Hason. "We are so thankful to our community who spent time in our early access program to provide us with endless feedback and suggestions to help us refine our platform and bring the promise of time-travel debugging to live environments without performance impacts. For the first time ever, developers can now access their code in real-time as it runs in live systems and don't have to waste time trying to reproduce errors to figure out their root cause. As a tribute to our community, we are delighted to offer a free edition of Ozcode's time-travel live debugger to change the face of incident resolution for developers, QA, SREs, and DevOps engineers everywhere," said Hason.

Ozcode's time-travel debugger for Production and pre-Production systems works on .NET platforms offered by all major cloud providers and also offers an on-premises install option. It supports microservices, containers, and serverless functions and can be used at any stage of the software lifecycle, including QA, Staging, and Production. The company is also expanding its activities and is on a path to provide its live time-travel debugger for the Java Platform. Ozcode's Java offering is currently in early access and will be released in the coming months, with Node.JS and Python following later in 2021.

About Ozcode

Ozcode is disrupting debugging, providing engineers with the unparalleled visibility and insights into live running code needed to rapidly resolve errors in Production and pre-Production environments. By automatically capturing exceptions and enabling dynamic logging with Tracepoints, Ozcode enables full-fidelity time-travel debugging, putting live data into developers' hands, and tying incidents directly to code, unleashing productivity and cutting debugging and incident resolution time by up to 80%.

Ozcode was founded in 2014. The company headquarters are in Ramat Gan, Israel with offices in Boston MA, and Dallas TX. Ozcode has raised $5M from RDC and TPY Capital.

