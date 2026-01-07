Ozempic From India Now Available at Prices Below U.S. Retail via SaveRxCanada.to International Pharmacy Services

Prescription-only semaglutide medication offered through an online pharmacy platform with free shipping

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SaveRxCanada.to today announced the availability of Ozempic sourced from India, expanding its range of prescription medications for U.S. patients seeking alternatives to rising domestic pharmacy prices.

Ozempic From India

Ozempic (semaglutide), manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is widely prescribed in the United States, where out-of-pocket prices at retail pharmacies frequently fall between $900 and $1,100 per pen, depending on dosage and pharmacy location. Pricing published on SaveRxCanada.to lists Ozempic from India starting at approximately $280 per pen, with reduced per-unit costs available for multi-pen purchases.

The platform offers Ozempic in several prefilled pen strengths, allowing patients to order the dosage prescribed by their healthcare provider:

Ozempic Prefilled Pen 0.25 mg (1.5 mL)

https://saverxcanada.to/drugs/Ozempic/prefilled%2Bpen/0.25mg

Ozempic Prefilled Pen 0.5 mg (1.5 mL)

https://saverxcanada.to/drugs/Ozempic/prefilled%2Bpen/0.5mg

Ozempic Prefilled Pen 1 mg (3 mL)

https://saverxcanada.to/drugs/Ozempic/prefilled%2Bpen/1mg

Based on current listings, patients comparing prices may observe differences of $700 or more per pen relative to commonly reported U.S. retail pricing. Larger orders further reduce the average per-pen cost, offering an option for individuals seeking pricing consistency and longer-term planning. All orders include free shipping, and product listings clearly identify both the manufacturer and country of origin.

A valid prescription is required for all Ozempic orders. Patients may complete orders online or contact customer support by calling 1-866-799-3435 (toll free) and referencing number 100048. Phone assistance is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST).

"Many patients are actively comparing prescription costs as U.S. prices continue to rise," said SaveRxCanada.to. "Providing clear pricing, prescription-only access, and disclosed sourcing allows patients to better evaluate their options."

SaveRxCanada.to has served patients for 24 years, offering international prescription referral services with an emphasis on transparency, disclosure, and customer support.

As Americans continue to face increasing out-of-pocket prescription expenses, international pharmacy services remain part of broader discussions around access, affordability, and cost comparison.

For additional information about Ozempic from India and other prescription medications, visit www.SaveRxCanada.to.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to is an international prescription referral service with more than two decades of experience connecting patients with licensed pharmacies outside the United States. The platform emphasizes transparent pricing and access while helping consumers explore potential cost-saving options for prescription medications.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE SaveRxCanada.to