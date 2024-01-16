Ozery Family Bakery and Sister Brand SeedWise Commit to Being Carbon Neutral By 2030

Canadian Better-For-You Brands Are Strategically Taking Steps To Achieve Sustainability Goals with the Help of B-Corp

ONTARIO, Canada, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeedWise , a Canadian brand with powerful snacks that pack a seedy punch, founded by Ozery Family Bakery , a wholesome, delicious brand that makes better-for-you bread alternatives, are both on a mission to better people and the planet by committing to Carbon Neutrality by 2030 and putting an emphasis on bettering their communities in the meantime.

SeedWise and Ozery Family Bakery began offsetting natural gas at the beginning of 2023 by purchasing Carbon Offsets supporting AIM Environmental Group's Voluntary Emission Reduction program. This program treats organic waste aerobically, eliminating the release of methane gas generated by landfills under traditional waste disposal methods. Additionally, with the support of Dream Energy Solutions , both brands have offset electricity usage with renewable sources by becoming one of the first organizations under Ontario's Clean Energy Credit ("CEC") Program to purchase CECs. CECs are electronic certificates used to demonstrate that clean energy generated from local Ontario-based projects has been acquired.

SeedWise and Ozery Family Bakery are not only partnering with AIM Environmental Group but also working to keep a surplus of food out of landfills and reducing harmful greenhouse gasses, a leading source of human-caused climate change. They do this by employing the services of Second Harvest, the largest food rescue in Canada that seeks to take a surplus of edible food that businesses can't use and distribute it to the people of their community who need it. With Second Harvest's help, SeedWise and Ozery Family bakery have been able to donate 178,256 lbs of product so far.

"As a family business focused on creating healthier opportunities for snackers everywhere, we are excited to announce our sustainability goals for the next few years," says Laura Morgan, Director of Marketing of SeedWise. "Through these steps we are not just shaping the future of snacking, but also taking bold strides towards a greener, more sustainable world."

Created by Ozery Family Bakery, SeedWise is on a mission to help consumers snack smarter. By harnessing the nutritional power of seeds and making them snackable, they give snackers a craveable treat free from allergens, fillers or loads of added sugars. No more compromising on health or taste. Finally, you can snack without holding back. All SeedWise products are full of flavor, lasting energy, protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients while being low in sugar, grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, non-GMO Project verified, and certified gluten-free. For more information on SeedWise, visit www.SeedWiseSnacks.com or follow them on Instagram @SeedwiseSnacks .

SeedWise can be found on Amazon or in-store at select natural and specialty stores. Eat well and feel healthy with these better-for-you snacks. Crave what nature gave!

About SeedWise

