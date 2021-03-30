Ozmens' SNC to Unveil Plan to Lead LEO Commercialization with Integrated, Free-flying Space Station

SPARKS, Nev., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) invites the media to an exclusive virtual press conference to reveal its vision for an integrated, free-flying commercial space station, building on key elements of the LIFE™ habitat and Dream Chaser® spaceplane design. SNC will also detail space travel and destination opportunities critical to the commercialization of low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Owned and operated by SNC, the Dream Chaser, America's Spaceplane®, is a reusable, multi-mission space utility vehicle. It is capable of crew and cargo transportation services to and from LEO and is the only commercial, lifting-body vehicle capable of a runway landing. The first orbital vehicle in SNC's Dream Chaser fleet. The Dream Chaser Tenacity™ spaceplane and the Shooting Star™ transport vehicle will begin providing cargo delivery and disposal services to the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract late next year.

The three-story, LIFE habitat is a 27-foot large inflatable fabric environment that launches on a conventional rocket and inflates on-orbit. It can comfortably sleep four astronauts, with additional room for science experiments, exercise equipment, a medical center and SNC's Astro Garden® system, which the company is developing as an option to grow fresh produce for astronauts on long-duration space missions.

SNC is also actively working on a number of other contracts in support of NASA's Artemis mission, including habitat development and the Human Landing System (HLS). Join us to learn about the company's vision for LEO commercialization – making space more affordable and accessible worldwide.

Eren Ozmen, SNC President & Owner

Fatih Ozmen, SNC CEO & Owner

Janet Kavandi, executive vice president, SNC's Space Systems business area

Steve Lindsey, senior vice president of strategy, SNC's Space Systems business area

Neeraj Gupta, director of programs, SNC's Space Systems business area

About Sierra Nevada Corporation

Owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, SNC is a trusted leader in solving the world's toughest challenges through best-of-breed, open architecture engineering in Space Systems, Commercial Solutions, and National Security and Defense. SNC is recognized among The Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Space, as a Tier One Superior Supplier for the U.S. Air Force and is the only aerospace and defense firm selected as a 2020 US Best Managed Company. For nearly 60 years, SNC has delivered state-of-the-art civil, military and commercial solutions including more than 4,000 space systems, subsystems and components to customers worldwide, and participation in more than 450 missions to space, including to Mars.

