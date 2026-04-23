OZMOSI Announces Strategic Partnership with Planview to Advance AI-Driven Planning in Pharmaceutical R&D

By combining structured clinical intelligence with AI-driven portfolio planning, the partnership gives pharmaceutical teams a faster, clearer way to make high-stakes R&D decisions

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OZMOSI, a leading provider of structured pharmaceutical development intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Planview, the leading AI-powered end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Delivery (DPD).

Visualization of the integration between OZMOSI’s structured clinical development intelligence and Planview’s AI-driven strategic planning platform, enabling data-informed portfolio and R&D decision-making.

By integrating OZMOSI's machine-readable clinical datasets directly into Planview's AI-driven portfolio planning platform, external scientific data is now connected to internal R&D planning in one system, helping pharmaceutical organizations better predict market shifts, prioritize R&D investments, and make faster, more confident decisions.

This integration brings external clinical reality into internal R&D decision-making, so teams can plan based on what's actually happening, not just on what they hope will happen.

The two organizations combine deep expertise in complementary areas, united by a shared focus on improving the quality and usability of data for strategic decision-making. OZMOSI provides structured, machine-readable intelligence across clinical trials, drug development programs, regulatory activity, and scientific literature, built on a consistent taxonomy that standardizes how data is connected and understood. Planview's platform enables organizations to model complex investment scenarios, align initiatives with corporate strategy, and optimize resource allocation.

Together, these capabilities give teams a clearer, more complete view of the R&D landscape, grounded in clean, standardized data and strengthened by AI-driven analysis.

"AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it," said Beau Bush, President and Founder of OZMOSI. "Pharmaceutical organizations have no shortage of data, but too often it's fragmented, inconsistent, and difficult to operationalize. By bringing OZMOSI's structured data foundation together with Planview's AI-driven planning capabilities, we're enabling teams to move beyond disconnected analysis and toward truly integrated, forward-looking decision-making."

"Strategic planning in pharmaceutical R&D is becoming increasingly dependent on advanced analytics and AI," said Louise Allen, Chief Product Officer at Planview. "Integrating OZMOSI's clinical intelligence into Planview's platform enables pharmaceutical leaders to make better decisions by combining trusted external data with AI-driven planning

OZMOSI's dataset spans more than 800,000 clinical trials, over 35,000 drugs, and 4,000 diseases and conditions. It brings together insights from clinical trial registries, regulatory filings, scientific literature, company disclosures, and industry announcements into a unified, structured dataset.

When integrated into Planview's platform, this intelligence enables pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to evaluate competitive landscapes, identify emerging clinical trends, and simulate portfolio outcomes with unprecedented precision.

Together, OZMOSI and Planview are redefining how pharmaceutical organizations approach R&D strategy, ensuring that investment decisions are guided by accurate, standardized, and AI-ready data. By combining internal portfolio visibility with a continuously updated external view of the market, the partnership helps leaders not only understand what they have, but what to do next.

About OZMOSI

Founded in 2013, OZMOSI specializes in transforming complex pharmaceutical R&D intelligence into structured, machine-readable data. The company provides the foundation needed for accurate competitive analysis, product forecasting, and portfolio strategy. Through its proprietary taxonomy and semantic layer, OZMOSI connects fragmented data across the pharmaceutical ecosystem, enabling faster, more confident decision-making for global pharma, biotech, and investment teams.

Based in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, OZMOSI is focused on making pharmaceutical intelligence clear, usable, and ready for the future of AI-driven strategy. Learn more at www.ozmosi.com.

About Planview

Planview is the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Delivery (DPD), powered by advanced AI capabilities that give business and technology leaders the strategic foresight to prioritize investments and initiatives, make plans real within constraints, and pivot with certainty when things change. Our AI-driven connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 3,000 customers and 3.1 million users globally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has over 1,500 employees worldwide. Learn more at www.planview.com.

SOURCE Ozmosi Company