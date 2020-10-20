OZO™ Brand And Jesse Tyler Ferguson Join Forces To Promote The Line Of OZO Plant-Based Protein Products That Uniquely Provide Unbelievable Taste, Clean Ingredients And Strong Nutrition

In advance of the release of his first cookbook, "Food Between Friends," co-authored with cooking partner Julie Tanous (slated to launch in March 2021), Ferguson is serving up delicious plant-based OZO recipes – like Swiss and Green Chile Burgers and Spicy Thai Basil Salad – to help consumers eat well, feel better and live their best without having to compromise on flavor. Brimming with benefits, the new OZO retail line features six offerings that give consumers more protein choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With unbelievable taste, clean ingredients and strong nutrition, the latest three OZO products launching this month include: Original Breakfast Sausages, Maple Breakfast Sausages and Italian Style Meatballs.

OZO products are non-GMO, certified vegan by BeVeg , and contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market. Before the end of the year, OZO will offer gluten-free and complete plant-based protein for its burgers, ground and Mexican-seasoned ground products. The complete OZO retail line features Burgers, Ground, Mexican Seasoned Ground, Italian Style Meatballs, Original and Maple Breakfast Sausages. The complete OZO foodservice line includes Burgers, Ground, Original Breakfast Sausages and Nuggets made with breading that contains cauliflower for extra crispiness.

"Cooking has become a creative outlet and passion of mine, and I enjoy finding new recipes to share with my family and friends," said Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Actor and upcoming Cookbook Author. "What I love about OZO is that its versatile line of plant-based foods adds a boost of nutrition to my dish, are full of clean ingredients and most importantly, taste great. Giving back is also important to me, and I'm grateful that throughout this partnership Planterra Foods is donating $1 million worth of OZO products to food banks and non-profit restaurants across the country to support those in need."

Planterra Foods is demonstrating its strong commitment to community and access to nutritious food for all by donating $1 million worth of OZO plant-based protein product to help food banks and organizations across the United States that support people who struggle with hunger, including FOCO Café, the Colorado Community Food Share, Irvine Food Bank, San Francisco Food Bank, Central Illinois Food Bank, Feeding America and the Salvation Army. Knowing the importance of making simple, plant-based proteins approachable, accessible, and available to everyone, this charitable contribution of OZO products will go a long way to nourish those in need across the U.S.

Adding to the original retail product line of Burgers, Ground and Mexican Seasoned Ground, the three newcomers to the OZO product line are spotlighted by Italian Style Meatballs which are rolling in zesty spices, rich in flavor and packed with 16 grams of protein, with only 180 calories and 0 grams of trans fat per serving. The culinary possibilities are endless, as OZO meatballs can be tossed with pasta and sauce, topped on a pizza, stacked in a sandwich or stirred into a hearty soup for a meatless meal. Catering to morning people everywhere, the new OZO Breakfast Sausages are bursting with juicy flavor and up to 11 grams of protein per serving. Whether you prefer the Original or Maple flavor, it is an easy way to cook up a healthy, plant-based breakfast for the whole family. OZO Italian Style Meatballs (12 per pack) have a suggested retail price of $7.99 and OZO Breakfast Sausages (four patties per pack) are $4.99.

"It's a natural fit for us to partner with Jesse Tyler Ferguson to share our combined appreciation and joy for tasting the good in life with delicious food that delivers on exceptional taste, nutrition and simple ingredients," said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. "At Planterra Foods, we are passionate about expanding protein options to allow everyone at the table to enjoy good food, which is why we are continually innovating to deliver what we know is OZO good."

Unique to the plant-based category, OZO protein is powered by peas which is known to aid muscle growth, weight loss and heart health. Using a high-quality pea and rice protein that relies on the fermentation of shiitake mycelia (root), Planterra creates a nutritionally superior product that enhances the taste and minimizes the flavor impact. This plant protein is more digestible and easier for the body to utilize.

Since debuting its introductory retail line of plant-based protein in June (2020), Planterra has achieved 500 percent growth in retail distribution of its OZO products, including availability at select Krogers, Albertson/Safeways, Hannaford, Rosauers, Bashas, Berkeley Bowl, Wild Fork Foods and other retailers and national access via its online e-commerce portal . In addition, Planterra recently announced its own line of OZO products (four varieties) for the foodservice channel so consumers can enjoy plant-based menu options for dine-in and carry-out.

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices that are beneficial to both you and the planet. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com.

