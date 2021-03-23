OZO™ Debuts New Line of Frozen Plant-Based Proteins for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Available Nationwide at Kroger

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After making its debut in the refrigerated aisle last June with the launch of OZO™, Colorado-based Planterra Foods is adding to their portfolio by making it even more convenient for families to have delicious plant-based meals at home with the launch of their frozen line offerings. Available now, consumers can add the OZO™ Smokehouse Burgers (four-3 oz patties) and Original Breakfast Sausage (six-1.67 oz sausages) to their freezer, with more frozen products coming this summer, including plant-based meatballs and plant-based chicken nuggets and patties.

New OZO™ Plant-Based Smokehouse Burgers are fully cooked and ready to heat and eat straight from your freezer. With 65% less saturated fat than beef, these burgers are gluten free, complete protein with a delicious smoky flavor. (March 2021)

The pandemic has forced people to get creative in the kitchen, and these innovative offerings are the perfect addition to weekday meals or weekend grill outs, with the option to heat and eat or freeze for later. This year, as grilling season approaches and more families come together for backyard cookouts, outdoor picnics and more, the OZO™ frozen line offers a new spin on plant-based protein with bold flavors for delicious meat-free possibilities stored conveniently in your freezer at home.

"OZO™ continues to elevate the plant-based food category by listening to our customers' needs. The launch of the OZO™ frozen food line is just another example of how Planterra provides more options to easily introduce meat-free options into your meal routines," said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. "This year has changed the way so many of us enjoy and consume our meals. The OZO™ expansion into frozen plant-based proteins offers more opportunities for flexitarian consumption through high-quality foods with positive protein solutions. We remain committed to feeding future generations."

"We're excited to welcome the OZO™ Frozen Line into our stores," said Season Lawrence, Packaged Meat Category Manager, Kroger. "With more consumers looking for plant-based options to add to their everyday meals, this new line of soy-free products brings exciting new innovation to the frozen aisle and more delicious flavor to the full collection of OZO™ products."

The Smokehouse Burger, which is gluten-free with 19g of complete plant-based protein and full of juicy, smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness, and the Breakfast Sausages, with 12g of plant-based protein and the perfect hint of spice, offer familiar favorites for consumers to enjoy nutritious ready-to-heat meals all throughout the day. The new frozen line from OZO™ will bring unique products that are good for you and the planet, utilizing premium, clean ingredients and an innovative fermentation process that makes plant-based protein easily digestible for the body. All of the OZO™ products are made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80% lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market.

Over the next few months, OZO™ will be rounding up the new frozen product line with the addition of three items: OZO™ Italian Style Plant-Based Meatballs with 21g of protein, and two perfectly breaded plant-based chicken products: OZO™ Plant-Based Nuggets with 14g of protein and OZO™ Plant-Based Chicken Patties with 12g of protein. Both items are covered with a crust that makes them extra crispy on the outside, but super tender and flavorful on the inside. The whole line of OZO frozen products is vegan certified and made with non-GMO, clean, soy-free ingredients.

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand offering a line of products brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit www.OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™, the first plant-based protein brand Planterra Foods is bringing to market in 2020. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.

