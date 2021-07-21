OZO™ Expands Line of Plant-Based Proteins in Frozen and Fresh Aisle with New Delicious Alternatives of Family Favorites

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based Planterra Foods is expanding its portfolio of plant-based products in the fresh and frozen category by launching a variety of new items for families to have more options of convenient, delicious plant-based meals at home. Available now, consumers can add the OZO™ Frozen Nuggets (10.6 oz), plant-based Chicken Patties (4, 2.5 oz patties), and Italian Style Meatballs (12-1 oz meatballs) as well as fresh Smokehouse Burgers (2-4 oz patties) and plant-based Ground Turkey (12 oz) to their plant-based rotation of delicious OZO™ meals.

These new OZO™ products offer a spin on plant-based proteins in the categories of chicken, turkey and beef, with bold flavors for delicious meat-free possibilities stored conveniently in the refrigerator and freezer at home. All OZO™ products can be purchased online and found in retailers across the country through the OZO™ store locater.

"We're continuing to expand the plant-based category by offering family favorites that can easily be introduced into meal routines," said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. "We're thrilled to be adding these new plant-based proteins in the fresh and frozen categories that offer more opportunities for flexitarian consumption through high-quality foods with positive protein solutions."

Two frozen plant-based chicken products, including Nuggets, with 14g of complete plant-based protein and the plant-based Chicken Patty, with 12g of plant-based protein are perfectly breaded making them extra crispy on the outside, and super tender and flavorful on the inside. The frozen plant-based Italian Style Meatballs, with 12g of plant-based protein are made with real tomatoes and onions and 30% less saturated fat than pork meatballs. The fresh plant-based Ground Turkey is the only plant-based turkey in the market today and it packs delicious flavor into ground crumbles with 22g of plant-based protein, and the fresh Smokehouse Burger offers 19g of complete plant-based protein with the same delicious smoky flavor OZO™ fans know and love.

These additions to the fresh and frozen line from OZO™ will bring unique products that are good for you and the planet, utilizing premium, clean, soy-free ingredients and an innovative fermentation process that makes plant-based protein easily digestible for the body to support digestive health. The suggested retail price is $5.99-7.99 per unit.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Interested distributors, operators and retailers can connect with Planterra Foods by calling 1-877-5PLANTS.

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand offering a line of products brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit www.OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™, the first plant-based protein brand Planterra Foods is bringing to market in 2020. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.

SOURCE Planterra

