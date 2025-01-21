Ozobot Revolutionizes Education with Ari, the App-Powered Robot

Ari: The Future of STEAM education is now available for purchase in the U.S. and internationally

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot, a global leader in programmable robotics and STEAM-based learning solutions, is thrilled to announce that Ari, its revolutionary app-driven robot, is now available and will begin shipping to customers in the United States and internationally in March 2025.

Ozobot Ari robot is now available for purchase in the U.S. and internationally

Ari is set to redefine how STEM and core content are taught across all grade levels, from Pre-K to university. With its intuitive Android-powered touchscreen and app ecosystem, Ari goes beyond teaching coding—it transforms core subject learning into engaging, interactive student experiences. This latest innovation empowers students to explore and demonstrate their understanding of key concepts in exciting, hands-on ways. For educators, Ari offers a time-saving, versatile platform that seamlessly integrates STEM and core content into everyday lessons, elevating classroom learning for all.

"With Ari, we're not just teaching coding; we're equipping students with the skills they need to thrive in a tech-driven world," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer of Ozobot. "This is the future of education - interactive, engaging, and built to inspire."

Key Innovative Features:

High-Resolution Interactive Touchscreen: Vivid text, animations, and instant feedback bring lessons to life

Vivid text, animations, and instant feedback bring lessons to life Android-Powered App Platform: Customizable app ecosystem supports differentiated learning across diverse skill levels

Customizable app ecosystem supports differentiated learning across diverse skill levels Extensive Sensor Suite: Accelerometers, gyroscopes, time-of-flight, pick-up, and IR sensors enable real-time interaction, helping students grasp STEM concepts through physical movement

Accelerometers, gyroscopes, time-of-flight, pick-up, and IR sensors enable real-time interaction, helping students grasp STEM concepts through physical movement Multi-Level Coding Methods: Students can program Ari using Color Codes, Ozobot Blockly, or Python, with more programming methods coming soon

Students can program Ari using Color Codes, Ozobot Blockly, or Python, with more programming methods coming soon Curriculum Integration: Ready-to-use, standards-aligned lessons for STEM, computer science, and core subjects, including 100+ newly designed Ari-specific lessons

Ready-to-use, standards-aligned lessons for STEM, computer science, and core subjects, including 100+ newly designed Ari-specific lessons Ozobot Editor Integration: Compatible with Ozobot's newest programming tool, enabling students to program multiple robots, including Evo, Ari, and ORA, using block-based Blockly or Python, with real-time multi-bot interaction

Ari's hands-on approach aligns with evidence-based practices, such as The Learning Pyramid, highlighting that active participation boosts retention by up to 75% (National Training Laboratories, Bethel, Maine). By encouraging physical interaction through its sensor suite and touchscreen, Ari ensures students grasp and retain STEM concepts more effectively.

Fathollahi added, "Ari reimagines how STEM and core content are taught in classrooms. Its innovative design and ready-to-use curriculum give students a unique opportunity to engage with lessons and demonstrate understanding like never before."

Pricing and Availability

Ari offers schools a scalable approach to integrating advanced robotics into the classroom. Pricing includes ongoing software updates, new App, and lesson content that ensure safety, sustainability, and long-term value.

Ari Entry Kit: USD 225 (single robot)

USD 225 (single robot) Ari Classroom Kits: USD 2,600 (12 robots) and USD 3,990 (18 robots)

Shop Ari online today in the U.S. at shop.ozobot.com . For U.S. and international education customers, contact [email protected] for orders.

Visit Ozobot on Stand NG51 during BETT UK 2025 (Excel London, January 22-24) and Booth 1445 at TCEA 2025 (Austin Convention Center, February 2-4) to experience Ari and Ozobot's award-winning solutions.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way students learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers distinguished solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies.

As the #1 most trusted educational robotics platform, Ozobot continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn.

