Ozone Generators Market to Reach US$2,570.6 Million by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the ozone generators market. Ozone generators play a critical role in water purification, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, food sanitation, and industrial oxidation by producing ozone, a powerful oxidizing agent capable of eliminating microorganisms and degrading organic contaminants without leaving harmful chemical residues.

The global ozone generators market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at US$ 1,654.2 million in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 2,570.6 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growth is being fueled by increasing investments in municipal water infrastructure, tightening environmental regulations, and rising demand for chemical-free disinfection technologies. Governments worldwide are upgrading drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities to meet stricter public health standards while industries increasingly adopt ozone-based systems to reduce reliance on chlorine and other conventional disinfectants.

Growing Investments in Water Infrastructure Drive Market Expansion

The rising need for safe drinking water and effective wastewater treatment continues to be one of the strongest growth drivers for the ozone generators market. According to UN Water, more than two billion people still lack access to safely managed drinking water services, prompting governments and utilities to modernize treatment infrastructure using advanced purification technologies. Ozone generators have become increasingly attractive because they eliminate bacteria, viruses, chlorine-resistant pathogens, and organic contaminants while avoiding harmful chlorination byproducts.

Get Free Sample Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22006

Public sector investment is accelerating worldwide. The United States Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated US$ 55 billion toward drinking water and wastewater system improvements, creating significant procurement opportunities for advanced ozone treatment systems. Similar infrastructure expansion programs across Europe and Asia Pacific continue to support demand for municipal-scale ozone installations.

Industrial wastewater treatment is also becoming increasingly important as stricter discharge regulations require manufacturers to improve effluent quality before release. Industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, food processing, and pulp and paper are adopting ozone technology to remove color, odor, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and emerging contaminants that conventional treatment systems often struggle to eliminate.

Key Highlights

North America leads the global ozone generators market, accounting for approximately 32% of total revenue, supported by strong investments in municipal water treatment infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, and widespread adoption across food processing and commercial air purification applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2033, driven by large-scale water infrastructure investments, rapid industrialization, and government-backed clean water initiatives in China and India.

Corona Discharge technology dominates the market with an estimated 62% share in 2026 owing to its high ozone generation efficiency, scalability, lower operating costs, and extensive deployment across municipal and industrial treatment facilities.

Stricter Air Quality Standards Accelerate Adoption across Commercial Industries

Growing awareness regarding indoor air quality and environmental sustainability is creating another major growth avenue for ozone generator manufacturers. Healthcare facilities, hospitality businesses, food processing plants, pharmaceutical companies, and commercial buildings increasingly require advanced air purification systems capable of neutralizing airborne microorganisms, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and persistent odors.

The World Health Organization's updated Global Air Quality Guidelines and increasingly stringent environmental standards have encouraged organizations to invest in more effective air treatment technologies. Ozone generators complement conventional filtration systems by providing deeper oxidation and microbial control in controlled environments.

Food processing facilities are rapidly adopting ozone-based sanitation systems following regulatory approvals for direct food contact applications. Since the U.S. FDA recognizes ozone as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), manufacturers increasingly use ozone during produce washing, equipment sterilization, cold storage sanitation, and packaging operations to reduce chemical disinfectant use while extending product shelf life.

Technology advancements are further supporting adoption. Modern corona discharge generators deliver higher ozone output with lower energy consumption, while emerging cold plasma technologies offer lower concentration ozone production suitable for sensitive occupied environments.

Corona Discharge Technology Leads While Cold Plasma Records the Fastest Growth

Corona discharge technology remains the largest technology segment in the ozone generators market, accounting for approximately 62% of market share. Its leadership is supported by superior ozone production efficiency, lower operating costs, scalability across small commercial units and large municipal installations, and widespread adoption across wastewater treatment and industrial air purification applications.

Cold plasma technology represents the fastest-growing technology segment through 2033. Demand is increasing as healthcare facilities, laboratories, commercial buildings, and specialized industrial environments seek lower concentration ozone generation for sensitive air treatment and sterilization applications. Cold plasma systems offer chemical-free pathogen elimination while improving operational safety and expanding ozone deployment into new commercial applications.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

Regionally, North America continues to lead the global ozone generators market with approximately 32% market share. The region benefits from mature environmental regulations, extensive investment in municipal water infrastructure, widespread food safety compliance requirements, and growing adoption of ozone-based sanitation across healthcare, hospitality, and commercial sectors. Continued enforcement of EPA water quality regulations and infrastructure modernization programs are expected to sustain long-term equipment demand.

Request Strategic Market Customization Insights: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22006

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% through the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and major government investments in water and wastewater infrastructure are driving significant procurement of ozone treatment systems across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. National initiatives such as China's environmental infrastructure programs and India's Jal Jeevan Mission continue to generate substantial opportunities for ozone generator manufacturers while supporting long-term regional market expansion.

Key Highlight: Xylem Advanced Ozone Treatment and Digital Water Solutions in 2025

A significant development in 2025 was Xylem's continued emphasis on advanced water treatment technologies through its WEDECO ozone systems, alongside digital water solutions designed for municipal and industrial applications. According to the company's 2025 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, Xylem integrates treatment technologies with intelligent monitoring and control capabilities to help utilities improve operational efficiency, water quality, and regulatory compliance.

Xylem's ozone systems are designed to support drinking water and wastewater treatment by providing effective oxidation and disinfection while reducing reliance on chemical treatment. The company's broader portfolio combines advanced treatment technologies with digital monitoring, analytics, and control solutions that enable utilities to optimize system performance, improve operational reliability, and support sustainable water management.

The company's 2025 communications highlight its continued investment in advanced treatment technologies that enable water reuse, resource efficiency, and resilient water infrastructure. By integrating treatment equipment with smart water technologies, Xylem supports municipalities and industrial customers in addressing evolving environmental challenges and meeting increasingly stringent water quality requirements, reflecting the industry's ongoing transition toward more intelligent and sustainable water treatment solutions.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Xylem Inc., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Primozone Production AB, and Ozonia (SUEZ).

Xylem Inc. continues expanding its advanced water treatment portfolio through integrated ozone treatment and digital monitoring solutions that improve operational efficiency for municipal utilities.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation focuses on high-capacity ozone generation systems for municipal water treatment while strengthening energy-efficient technology development.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation invests in high-performance ozone generation equipment designed for industrial process water treatment and environmental applications with improved energy efficiency.

Primozone Production AB emphasizes premium ozone generation technology with high ozone concentration systems targeted at industrial and aquaculture applications requiring lower operating costs.

Buy the Full Report Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22006

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Corona Discharge

Cold Plasma

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

By Application

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment

Laboratory & Medical Equipment

Others

By End-user

Municipal

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Get More Insights — Related Power Generation, Transmission, & Distribution Market Reports:

Ozone Technology Market by Technology (Corona Discharge (CD), Electrolytic / Oxygen-fed Ozone Generation, and Ultraviolet (UV)), by Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare & Medical Sterilization, Industrial Oxidation & Others, Air Treatment & Odor Control, Food & Beverage Processing, and Others), by End User (Industrial Users, Municipal Utilities, Commercial Facilities, and Residential Consumers), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Ozone Therapy Units Market by Product Type (Trolley-Mounted Ozone Therapy Units, Table-top Ozone Therapy Units), Application (Oncological Treatment, Dermatological Treatment, Others), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Air Treatment Product Market by Product Type (Dust Collectors, Fume/Smoke Collectors, Engine Exhaust Systems), Application (Exhaust Air, Compressed Air), Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil and Gas), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Thermoelectric Generators Market by Material (Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride, Skutterudites, Magnesium Silicide, Others), Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Others), Industry (Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Consumer Electronics & Wearables, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Middle East & Africa Generator Market by Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Diesel), Power Ratings (0–75 kVA, 75–375 kVA, Above 375 kVA), Application (Prime Power, Backup Power, Peak Shaving) for 2026 – 2033

Motor Generator Set Market: PMR Foresees a Host of Growth Opportunities Ahead for Market Participants, Analyzing the Increasing Demand for Reliable Power Solutions, and Advancements in Generator Technology

Smart Power Technology Market by Product Type (Wireless Chargers, Energy Management Systems), Technology (Inductive/Magnetic Resonance, Radio Frequency/Infrared, Wide-Bandgap Power Electronics – GaN/SiC), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive and E-Mobility, Industrial Automation, Residential and Commercial Energy Management), End-User, and Regional Analysis for 2026–2033

Power EPC Market by Power Source (Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, Hydropower, Nuclear Power, Others), Service (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), Project Type (Greenfield Projects, Brownfield Projects), End-User (Utilities, Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Industrial & Commercial), and Regional Analysis, 2026-2033

Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Island Equipment, Auxiliary Equipment / BOP Equipment), Reactor Type (Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR), Boiling Water Reactors (BWR), Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), Advanced Reactor), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Centralized Heating Systems Market by Product Type (Conventional Boiler, System Boiler, Condensing), Source (Oil Heating, Gas Heating, Electric Heating, Environmental Heating, Renewable Heating, Infrared Heating, Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial Offices, Manufacturing Plants, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026-2033

About Persistence Market Research:

At Persistence Market Research, we are pioneers in Market Research and Consulting, bringing you the most dynamic insights into market trends, consumer behaviours, and competitive intelligence! For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of delivering game-changing analytics and research that drive businesses toward growth.

Our extensive market report database is a go-to resource for Fortune 500 companies, savvy business investors, media and entertainment channels, and academic institutions, empowering them to navigate the global and regional business landscape with confidence. With thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses covering over 20 diverse industries across 25 major countries, we provide the insights you need to succeed in today's competitive environment.

Contact

Ankush Nikam

Persistence Market Research

Second Floor, 150 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ

+44 203-837-5656

United Kingdom

USA Phone - +1 646-878-6329

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.