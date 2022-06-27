Ozone Holes Update: Coal Fly Ash, not CFCs, Main Killer of Stratospheric Ozone

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations' 1989 Montreal Protocol blames chlorofluorocarbons for stratospheric ozone destruction leading to polar ozone holes. A recently published scientific article challenges that assertion, and reveals a fundamentally different underlying cause for stratospheric ozone destruction. As the article notes, Earth's biosphere is collapsing at an unprecedented rate, including the stratospheric ozone layer that shields surface life from deadly ultraviolet radiation. The Montreal Protocol, based solely upon computer models, phased out and later banned chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) supposedly to avert further damage to the stratospheric ozone layer. Despite CFCs being banned, the Antarctic ozone hole did not go away and the Artic polar hole started to appear: The Montreal Protocol got it wrong.

Figure 1. Graphic illustrating the major sources of aerosolized coal fly ash lofted into a particle laden polar stratospheric cloud, and some of the many components of coal fly ash that directly kill ozone.

Published June 22, 2022 in the European Journal of Applied Sciences, the scientific article by J. Marvin Herndon, PhD, of Transdyne Corporation and Mark Whiteside, MD, MPH, a Florida Department of Health physician, presents compelling evidence that aerosolized coal fly ash particles, not CFC's, are the main agents responsible for stratospheric ozone depletion.

As noted by the authors, during industrial coal burning, the heavy ash settles beneath the burner; the light ash, coal fly ash, forms in the gases above the burner and exits the smokestacks, unless, as in Western nations, it is trapped by electrostatic precipitators and sequestered. Even so, ultrafine aerosols from coal burning are likely to escape electrostatic precipitators or be wind-blown from sequestration areas. But the most devastating is the deliberate, covert, near-daily, near-global jet-emplacement of particulates, evidenced as coal fly ash, into the upper troposphere.

Aerosolized coal fly ash particles, along with other aerosol particles, are lofted into the stratosphere. These particles not only nucleate stratospheric clouds, but are swept up and collected by these high altitude clouds, including polar stratospheric clouds, which are involved in creating large ozone-depleting holes.

Electron microphotographs of particles from polar stratospheric clouds are consistent with those from coal fly ash. Multiple elements in coal fly ash are evidenced to directly destroy ozone. In springtime, when polar stratospheric clouds begin to melt/evaporate, their trapped coal fly ash particles are released and rapidly destroy stratospheric ozone, which causes the polar ozone holes.

Planet Earth is ill and virtually all life is suffering, direct or indirectly, including from the consequences of increasing ultraviolet radiation at the surface. Earth's illness was misdiagnosed as CFCs. In the article, the authors provide a new, evidence-based diagnosis, namely, aerosolized coal fly ash. It is imperative to recognize the true cause of stratospheric ozone depletion, stop the jet-emplaced coal fly ash, and further reduce emissions from coal combustion. Stop poisoning Earth, and she will heal and again protect her biota.

