Ozonics Hunting Shifts to Consumer Direct Model

MASON CITY, Iowa, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozonics HuntingHuH®, the founders and leaders of harnessing the power of ozone and oxidation technology through active scent control while hunting, announce the strategic shift to a direct-to consumer sales model. As of May 2nd, Ozonics has restructured its consumer pricing model, lowering prices on almost every product and those products will now be available exclusively through www.ozonicshunting.com.

Ozonics HR-300

The decision to move to this model has been driven by a desire to create greater value for consumers, expand innovation, and focus on developing comprehensive educational tools for advocates of the product and other potential customers.

"We have worked hard over the past 11 years to operate within the confines of the traditional retail model, and appreciate all of the support we have gained throughout that time," stated Ozonics Founder Scott Elrod. "However, given the shifting retail landscape, our desire to offer greater value to our loyal consumers, and to test and develop new products in a more timely fashion, we have chosen to go 100% consumer direct."

Ozonics had spent years working to get placement in the major outdoor retailers, and had seen great success, so the move is not without its challenges, however they feel providing the best scent elimination product on the market with better value for the consumer was a challenge worth taking on.

"We simply couldn't continue to deliver the quality of product we believe every hunter needs, and the customer service they deserve, without eliminating the middle man," stated Elrod.

This shift in strategy will allow Ozonics to focus their efforts heavily on their digital platforms, where an influx of shopping is now done by today's consumer. The brand is eager to have the opportunity to connect with their customers in a one-to-one fashion, all while developing closer relationships with consumers and educating them on the value and opportunity that Ozonics provides hunters.

Ozonics has been an industry pioneer in terms of using ozone to render hunters undetectable. The consumer direct model will allow the company to put even more emphasis on innovation and product development. The goal is always to create new ways to deploy their ozone technology in the field and ultimately help hunters achieve greater success.

For more information, visit www.ozonicshunting.com

About Ozonics:

As the industry leader in scent control, Ozonics is the first and only in-the-field ozone generator that has been designed to blanket human scent with scent-destroying ozone. Unlike any other scent control product, Ozonics continuously deals with the scent in your hunting area by using ozone to eliminate, alter and reduce scent molecules making them undetectable by deer and other scent-wary game.

