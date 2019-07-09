Ozonics Launches the Orion

LAKE JACKSON, Texas, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2007, Ozonics Hunting® established themselves as the leader and proprietor of active scent control for treestand and ground blind hunters with the introduction of the revolutionary Ozonics HR100 in-the-field ozone generator. In 2019, Ozonics continues its leadership position as the only producer of in-the-field active scent control ozone technology with the introduction of the Orion.

Ozonics Orion

Built off of the successful HR300 platform, the Orion features a new battery configuration which will deliver double the battery life – up to 10 hours of battery life in standard mode, and 8 hours in boost mode. In addition, the Orion features the new "Hyperboost" mode. This mode provides approximately 25% more Ozone output for times when you want more ozone production to overcome environmental conditions or to provide an added sense of security during peak animal activity.

The Orion is compatible with all existing Ozonics accessories and is suitable for use in blinds, treestands, and with the Ozonics DRiWASH bag. In addition, it can be used in cabins, lockers, bathrooms, or anywhere you want to remove unwanted odors.

Finally, the new unit features an updated look that incorporates a rubber overmold for noise dampening, and better grip when handling the unit during setup and take down. The Orion will be available on July 15th and only at www.ozonicshunting.com

FEATURES:

The Most powerful active scent control product available on the market

25% more ozone output with New Hyperboost Mode

2x battery life compared to Standard battery

10 hours in standard mode



8 hours in XL mode



6 hours in Hyperboost mode

Rubber overmold for better grip and handling

Perpetual and active scent elimination for the duration of the battery life

1-year manufacturer's warranty

Extremely versatile: can be utilized or adapted to a multitude of hunting or home situations (camp-house bathroom, kitchen, truck, trash cans, ice chest/cooler)

Meets all federal EPA requirements when used as directed

Retail $549.99

For more information about the Ozonics Orion or to see the full lineup of Ozonics Hunting products, visit http://ozonicshunting.com/.

About Ozonics:

As the industry leader in scent control, Ozonics is the first and only in-the-field ozone generator that has been designed to blanket human scent with scent-destroying ozone. Unlike any other scent control product, Ozonics continuously deals with the scent in your hunting area by using ozone to eliminate, alter and reduce scent molecules making them undetectable by deer and other scent-wary game.

