OZY And Chevrolet Shape The Conversation Around Inclusion And Technology At OZY Fest

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Fest, the one-of-a-kind festival where "TED meets Coachella," will be streaming live on YouTube, May 15-16, and will feature a special panel conversation focused on the intersection of education, race and technology. The annual festival of great entertainment, interactive experiences and the biggest conversations will this year feature Sevyn Streeter, Dr. Fauci, Condoleezza Rice, Malcolm Gladwell, Marc Rebillet, Big Freedia, Mark Cuban and more.

The theme of this year's festival is "Reset America" — part of a series of OZY programming focused on fundamentally reimagining America's institutions with racial justice at the core. "At OZY, we focus on the new and the next," said Carlos Watson, co-founder and CEO of OZY Media, and co-host of OZY Fest along with BBC World News presenter Katty Kay and stand-up comedian Aida Rodriguez. "We are excited to partner with Chevrolet to host important conversations about where the country is headed, and how to place diversity and inclusion at the heart of that future-focused trajectory."

The virtual festival will be streamed live, with two simultaneous virtual stages between 5pm and 9pm ET offering a combination of live music and comedy performance, thought leadership, and interactive programming. Chevrolet is a presenting sponsor of the event, which is offering free access to its premium interactive virtual festival platform to all currently enrolled students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). A portion of all VIP ticket sales for non-HBCU students is being donated to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to expand educational opportunities at HBCUs.

In the featured conversation on the first day of OZY Fest 2021, Watson will moderate a discussion with Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing at General Motors, and Dr. Danielle Moss, CEO of Oliver Scholars, a 35-year-old educational nonprofit that supports high-achieving Black and Latinx students from high school through college graduation. The panel, entitled "Reimagine the Future: Resetting America and the World," will see the panelists discuss how to embrace the talents of historically underserved communities to drive change in industry, technology and society.

"General Motors and Chevrolet are boldly reaching farther than we ever have as we aspire to be the most-inclusive company in the world," said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing at General Motors. "OZY Fest provides an amazing forum to engage in candid, action-oriented conversations relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, so we can all move toward a more equitable future together. I'm so excited to participate."

