OZY Announces The Future of X: Farming Podcast With Vital Farms

OZY's award-winning podcast studio selected Vital Farms to co-produce the series because of its reputation and expertise in ethical food production. A demonstrated leader in developing premium sponsored content, OZY's studio team has also produced the hit podcasts Flashback , The Thread, When Katty Met Carlos (in partnership with the BBC) and The Food That Built America (in partnership with HISTORY).

"People are becoming increasingly conscious of how their food is produced including how animals on the farm are treated and the environmental impact of what they put on their plate," says Sean Braswell, Head of Podcasts for OZY. "We are so excited to partner with Vital Farms, a brand that is trusted by so many for its honest and transparent practices to take a critical look at today's food system and discuss solutions to some of the most pressing agricultural challenges in the industry."

"We have always believed that educating people about the purpose of Conscious Capitalism is an important part of furthering our mission to bring ethical food to the table," said Kathryn McKeon, VP of Marketing, Vital Farms. "We are pleased to partner with OZY on The Future of Farming, a podcast that features respected leaders including Niaz Dorry, Executive Director of the National Family Farm Coalition, and Emma Weston, CEO and Co-Founder of Agridigital, who explore topics such as how data can drive sustainable farming practices. We hope this podcast inspires listeners to value the lives of people, animals, and the planet when making decisions about what they eat."

Last season, The Future of X looked at the future of the workplace with partners at Smartsheet. The show garnered over 275,000 listens and sat atop Apple's Tech Charts and in the Top 10 of Apple's Business Charts.

All four episodes of The Future of X: Farming are available to binge on August 4th and can be downloaded on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

OZY is a next-generation media and entertainment company that aims to help curious people see the world more broadly and more boldly by introducing them to the "New + Next" — narratives that defy convention, change perspectives and ignite ideas. Beginning as a digital magazine in 2013, OZY has evolved into a modern media company, featuring podcasts, events and original TV series with leading networks, including A+E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Amazon, Hulu, OWN, PBS and BBC. Led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Carlos Watson and co-founder Samir Rao, OZY is based in Mountain View, California, and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as Emerson Collective, Marc Lasry and Tom Franco. Learn more at OZY.com . Follow OZY on Twitter at twitter.com/ozy , Facebook at facebook.com/ozy and Instagram at instagram.com/ozy .

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

