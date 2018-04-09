OZY Media Announces Third Annual OZY Fest

Described by The New York Times as "part music festival, part TED talk, part food fair," and by CNBC as "New York's answer to SXSW," OZY FEST features world-class entertainers, innovators, esteemed thought leaders, artists and some of the world's best food. This year's lineup includes musicians Common and Grouplove; performers Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan and Laverne Cox; comedians Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj and Michelle Wolf; authors Malcolm Gladwell, Steven Pinker, Roxane Gay and Salman Rushdie; celebrity chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Roy Choi; Jemele Hill (ESPN), Scott Rogowsky (HQ), Martha Stewart and more to be announced.

"OZY FEST is a massive party that descends upon New York City, bringing together the most diverse group of performers, thinkers, chefs and entertainers for an unprecedented exchange of ideas and the most fun you'll have all year," says Carlos Watson, OZY co-founder and CEO. "This year we're giving you double the fun, taking over Central Park for two days of laugh-out-loud comedy, delicious food and the hottest music. You don't want to miss it!"

OZY FEST is something you experience — not something you just attend. OZY FEST 2017 attracted over 5,000 guests who engaged with art, opened their minds to technology, politics and provocative speakers, tasted inventive foods and partied to live music, all in one place. Past headliners have included Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, Samantha Bee, Mark Cuban, Issa Rae, Jason Derulo, Katie Couric, Sen. Cory Booker, Jeb Bush, Eddie Huang and many more.

Tickets to OZY FEST 2018 are available for limited purchase starting on Sunday, April 8. For a limited time, general admission tickets are $75 for one day, $98 for two days, and VIP passes are $200 for one day, $244 for two days. The VIP experience includes premier-reserve seating, celebrity meet & greets, and complimentary gourmet food and drinks.

About OZY Media

With 40 million monthly unique users and 4 million subscribers, OZY brings readers "the new and the next," offering 100 percent original content with a focus on the future, via unique OZY News, OZY Magazine, OZY TV and OZY Events products. Called "the new media magnet for the news hungry" by Fortune magazine, OZY's in-depth and high-quality journalism has attracted a number of high-profile media partners including The New York Times, NPR, PBS NewsHour, TED, The Financial Times, The Huffington Post and many more, as well as guest editors including Bill Gates, President Bill Clinton and Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Founded in 2013 by Emmy Award–winning journalist Carlos Watson and co-founder Samir Rao, the OZY team is based in Mountain View, California, and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors including Laurene Powell Jobs, Ron Conway, David Drummond, Larry Sonsini and Dan Rosensweig and a significant investment from publishing giant Axel Springer.

