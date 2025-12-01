Ozzy Tyres Hits 20 Stores by End of 2025, Forecasts 10 More as Franchise Demand Surges

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozzy Tyres has officially opened its 20th national store, marking a milestone in the company's expansion as it accelerates its entry into high-growth areas. The newest location, based in Albury, follows a surge in franchise interest, with ten additional stores now formally signed and in the pipeline for 2025.

The company says its growth has occurred organically, driven primarily by industry word-of-mouth and founders/operators sharing their performance results. While many franchise systems rely heavily on recruitment campaigns, Ozzy Tyres reports that most enquiries now come from people already familiar with the brand's retail footprint, margins or operational systems.

"It is not about the quantity of stores. It is about the quality that we deliver to the end consumer," said Founder and Director Hussein Chahine.

A Franchise Model Built on Autonomy and Customer Care

Unlike traditional franchise systems, Ozzy Tyres structures its network around what it calls guided autonomy. Franchise operators are given operational freedom within clear service and brand standards, allowing them to tailor the customer experience to their local market.

"It is all about giving our clients the ultimate experience and having them enjoy the process from end to end," he said.

Chahine said stores are supported with AI fitment technology, in-store visualisation screens, and real-time performance dashboards, but are not burdened by layers of approval or unnecessary restrictions.

High Interest Driven by Return on Investment and Transparency

Although the company did not disclose specific financial figures, it says the franchise model has resonated with operators who prioritise healthy unit economics, straightforward operations and long-term support.

A key differentiator has been the brand's transparency-based culture, where performance data across stores is shared openly through internal systems, enabling benchmarking, peer support and friendly competition.

"We are opening stores at a consistent rate, but most importantly a rate we can manage without losing sight of the customer journey," Chahine said. "We train our teams properly and support franchisees closely until they are ready to take full ownership of the operation.""We do not recruit franchises to increase our head office revenue," he added. "We partner with people who want to build something strong. If they succeed, the brand succeeds long term."

Industry Momentum Behind the Brand

Within the aftermarket wheel and tyre sector, Ozzy Tyres has gained attention for its blend of in-house manufacturing, tech-led customer experience, and retail performance. Its Monsta Tyres line, one of the few locally owned tyre brands engineered for Australian conditions, continues to see strong demand as drivers prioritise durability, load capacity and heat resistance.

The company says the franchise momentum is not tied to short-term hype but to established results from existing stores, many of which have reported strong customer retention driven by service-led culture.

"Our brand is already well known across Australia because we have been selling wheels and tyres online and over the phone for years," Chahine said. "When we open a new store, we often hear 'we already know you' or 'Thank God you're finally here, this area needed a store like yours.'"

Positioning for 2025

With Albury now open and ten new stores locked in, Ozzy Tyres says it is preparing for a significant year ahead. The company's next stage of expansion will focus on regional hubs and growth corridors, supported by further investment in technology, training and product development.

"Our goal is sustainable growth, not rapid expansion for the sake of numbers," Chahine said. "Every new store needs to be a success story, and that starts with choosing the right operators and supporting them properly with detailed training and analyzing their analytics."

About Ozzy Tyres

Ozzy Tyres is an Australian-owned wheel and tyre retailer with a national network of stores and a robust online platform. Established over 20 years ago, the company manufactures its own brands, including HUSSLA Wheels and MONSTA Tyres, engineered for Australian roads and conditions. Ozzy Tyres is known for its customer-first innovation and technology-driven retail experience.

More information at www.ozzytyres.com.au .

