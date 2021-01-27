P. Julissa G.'s new book "What He Told Me in 100 Days" shares the author's inspiring journey in life that emanates faith, strength, and purpose amid struggles.

Author P. Julissa G. delves into real-life situations where her faith in God shone through the darkness and brought healing and fulfillment in her life: "As is normally the case, every person wants to feel love, security, and develop a reputation of integrity. We all desire to be capable, strong, courageous, and able to face the perverse pressures of everyday life, both spiritually and personally. It is a constant struggle not to give in to the countless temptations experienced and the war for standing firm and guarding the heart against disappoints (the central organ of our body) by turning it into an oasis from which arise currents of peace flowing with spiritual, mental, and emotional health observations.

This book encapsulates many experiences I have overcome through my God-given strength and unwavering faith, which can allow the Holy Spirit to empower us all and to arise victorious despite the circumstances."

Published by Page Publishing, P. Julissa G.'s tale is an edifying reminder of God's graciousness to all that ushers in wisdom, strength, and fortitude within the hearts and minds of those who seek his will and blessing.

Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "What He Told Me in 100 Days" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

