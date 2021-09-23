P. Julissa García's new book "LO QUE ÉL ME DIJO EN 100 DÍAS" is an amazing read about finding courage and strength that propelled one towards the feet of the Master.

P. García shares, "As is normal, all people want to feel loved, safe, and to develop a reputation for integrity, being capable, strong, courageous, and skilled in facing the unhealthy pressures to which we are exposed every day, both spiritually and in personal life.

It is a constant struggle not to give in to the innumerable temptations of daily life and war to remain standing, taking care of the central organ of the human body, which is the heart, from disappointment and turning it into the oasis from which currents of peace and spiritual health emanate, mental and emotional.

This book summarizes several episodes lived and overcome, with the strength given by God and the unshakable faith that allows the Holy Spirit to bring power from Heaven to enable us to face any situation that arises and emerge victorious from it."

Published by Page Publishing, P. Julissa García's splendid creation will guide the reader to renew their strength and regain lost hope. This manuscript will help them achieve growth and come out victorious in life. Truly it brings a wonderful message about the faith and love one will find in the Father's embrace.

Readers who wish to experience this marvelous work can purchase "LO QUE ÉL ME DIJO EN 100 DÍAS" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

