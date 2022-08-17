P. Julissa García's new book "SILENCE" is a powerful read about sacrifices, letting go, and renewing oneself for a faith-driven and fully-lived life.

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "SILENCE" from Page Publishing author P. Julissa García brings wonderful testimonies about different journeys and lives that paid the price of God's presence and maintaining peace in the heart.

P. Julissa García, an excellent writer, has completed her new book "SILENCE": a profound exposition that leads people to understand God's grace without letting any fear nor sin dim the light of His glory in their lives.

Silence

García shares, "SILENCE narrated the importance of paying attention to what we say, but not after having said it, but before. Of the maturity that each stage of our lives must include in the spiritual, work and behavioral spheres. It is the account of traveling through valleys of desolation and deserts caused by the lack of fear. In it, I leave the care of the expressions we use without taking into account the receiver we face and the wisdom we show when we are ready to hear rather than to speak when our words lack the components of love, patience, kindness, maturity, and many times truth.

In addition and finally, it was my commitment marked by these lines that we learn to assume with due responsibility, authority and tolerance those assignments for which one day we prayed or that simply surprised us.

Learning to say a lot and substantial in SILENCE at the right time and at the perfect time, letting God defend us from the timely response."

Published by Page Publishing, P. Julissa García's book allows readers to know what one must sacrifice to gain a life of faith and permanence. In this manuscript are testimonies that show courage, strength, and sacrifices.

What are we ready to let go? What is worth sacrificing for to gain something better?

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "SILENCE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

