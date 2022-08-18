P. Julissa García's new book "Silencio" is a ruminating volume that talks about the wisdom of silence and the peace it brings to one's soul.

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Silencio" from Page Publishing author P. Julissa García is a meaningful piece that shows the grounding effect of staying silent and letting God do the work.

P. Julissa García, a devout believer of God, has completed her new book "Silencio": an uplifting opus that gives emphasis on the importance of silence. Silence is a precious gift and can be used as a tool for personal healing. Silence is also a way of surrendering to God and letting Him take over.

P. Julissa García

García shares, "Few are those who know when to speak and when to remain silent and difficult to find are those who respond with the wisdom of SILENCE when there is no option to deny or do justice by any means other than waiting quietly trusting in a wonderful God.

SILENCIO becomes that sea of words that flow in the soul with the total authority not to stop the just hand of God; because we have decided to remain silent and wait in his time, it is also the alternative to give rest to the debauchery of our words and wait quietly under the shadow of faith."

Published by Page Publishing, P. Julissa García's comforting tale is a self-help book that will make readers appreciate the beauty of silence.

Silencio is undoubtedly a soothing and empathetic read.

Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Silencio" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879550/1.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing