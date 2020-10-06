P. Matthew Darby is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P. Matthew Darby is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Attorney for his remarkable achievements in the field of Law and acknowledgment of his exceptional work as an Attorney & Partner at Berman Sobin Gross Feldman & Darby LLP.

Located in offices throughout Maryland and Washington DC, Berman Sobin Gross Feldman & Darby LLP, specializes in cases handling matters such as workers' compensation, automotive accidents, personal injury, medical malpractice, social security disability, railroad injuries - FELA, environments toxic torts, drug and medical device litigation, and wills, estates, and elder law. As a collective, the attorneys at the firm fight for legal and legislative changes to benefit their clients, hardworking citizens, and the first responders who risk their lives daily to protect us all.

As a highly respected attorney, Mr. Darby has led an impressive career in law for 32 years, earning a laudable reputation for his vast expertise and experience in representing railroad workers, traumatic injuries under FELA, occupational claims under FELA, and workers' compensation. At the beginning of his career, he thrived at Semmes, Bowen & Semmes defense firm, later worked at Albertini and Darby. With 14 years of experience currently under his belt at Berman Sobin Gross Feldman & Darby LLP., Mr. Darby represents railroad workers in personal injury, whistleblower and certification matters throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maine, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Additionally, he has assisted railroad employees concerning engineer and conductor certification petitions.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Mr. Darby obtained his Bachelor's degree from Loyola University in Baltimore and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. Following graduation, he was admitted into both the Maryland State Bar and Pennsylvania State Bar.

Remaining at the forefront of his field, Mr. Darby has maintained active memberships and affiliations with the Workers' Compensation and Insurance Oversight Committee of the Maryland Legislature, Academy of Rail Labor Attorneys on its Board of Managers, and SMART and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen as Legal Counsel. He also serves as a Designated Legal Counsel for the United & Transportation Union.

In his free time, Mr. Darby enjoys rock climbing, World War II history, gold, scuba diving and the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, he supports Kids' Chance of Maryland, Inc., an organization continuously providing opportunities for the children of injured workers to pursue their higher education.

As a testament to his professional success, Mr. Darby was selected to Super Lawyers from 2008-2020 and is rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Darby dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father, Perry E. Darby who was a lawyer. He also dedicates this to Rudolph L. Rose and Guy M. Albertini.

