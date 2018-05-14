The alignment of a consistent brand across the River and Mercantile Group reflects the increasing degree to which the macro thinking across the business is used to develop the investment views and advice for all the Group's clients and will include a new logo (https://psolve.us/p-solve-to-rebrand-as-river-and-mercantile-solutions/), positioning, and updated website.

The announcement was made at the end of April at P-Solve's Annual Investment Conference in London. "Re-branding P-Solve to River & Mercantile Solutions defines our identity as investment and actuarial specialists focused on the needs and desired outcomes of our clients. The alignment of a consistent brand across the Group will help us streamline our messaging in the marketplace across all of our divisions going forward," said Ryan McGlothlin, P-Solve Managing Director.

P-Solve is the division of River and Mercantile Group PLC that provides investment consulting and fiduciary management services to institutional investors including actuarial and annuity placement services in the US. The firm provides services to predominantly defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans as well as to insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations.

River and Mercantile Group PLC operates through four principal divisions: Solutions, including both Advisory (investment, actuarial, annuity placement) and Fiduciary Management (OCIO); Derivative Solutions, providing structured equity and liability driven investing; Equity Solutions, providing both UK and global equity strategies; and the Multi Asset division, providing Dynamic Asset Allocation and other multi asset based solutions.

