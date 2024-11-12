P1 Service Group Announces Partnership with Cornerstone Pros

P1 Service Group's family of partners expands into the Southeast

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P1 Service Group, an industry-leading growth partner that provides world-class resources to its home services partner companies across the country, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Cornerstone Pros, an award-winning home services company based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

"Cornerstone Pros has a long tradition of investing in people first...uniting us in our missions." Post this Cornerstone Pros founder Dana Spears and her family appreciate how committed P1 Service Group and its leadership team are to Cornerstone’s success. In looking for the right acquirer, they wanted to know that the culture they worked hard to build would continue.

For nearly twenty years, Cornerstone Pros has served the Tampa Bay area and surrounding region by providing a variety of home services options, including air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical, and indoor air quality solutions. The company is also highly involved in the community via several charities and sponsorships, such as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Land O' Lakes Athletic foundation, and more.

"Cornerstone Pros is an exciting addition to our growing family of partners that is oriented to a people-first mindset," said P1 CEO Gary Campbell. "With two decades of experience in building strong relationships across its community, Cornerstone Pros has a long-standing tradition of investing in people first—both customers and employees—uniting us in our missions."

P1 Service Group's partnership with Cornerstone Pros will allow the business to better serve homeowners in the Tampa Bay area while continuing to provide a stable and rewarding workplace for technicians, customer service representatives, and other team members.

"With the P1 leadership team's experience and resources, I know Cornerstone Pros can continue to flourish for many years to come," Cornerstone Pros founder Dana Spears said.

Spears also said she appreciates how committed P1 and its leadership team are to Cornerstone's success.

"When looking for the right acquirer, I wanted to know that the culture we've worked hard to build at Cornerstone Pros would continue," she said. "Our mission to build enduring relationships through honesty, integrity, and high-quality work is truly valued and supported by P1."

For more information about P1 Service Group, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com. P1 Service Group is financially backed by River Sea Network and The Edgewater Funds.

About P1 Service Group

Founded in 2021, P1 Service Group is an industry-leading growth partner to home services companies across the country. P1 supports its residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical partner companies with a 'people first' approach, providing resources in the areas of recruiting, training, marketing, business strategy, strategic procurement, financial leadership, acquisitions, and more. P1 believes growth and profits come from satisfied and supported team members who strive to win by delighting customers, and it partners with home services companies that share its values and are generally in the range of $10 to $100 million in annual revenue. For more information, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. Although it pursues other strategies, River Sea is currently investing committed capital in the residential heating & air conditioning industry. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.riverseanetwork.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $3.0 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, the firm partners with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. They are a flexible partner and can execute control and non-control investments. Please contact [email protected] for any questions or information.

SOURCE P1 Service Group