P180 Announces Investment in Luxury Fashion Brand Altuzarra

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P180, a new venture focused on growing brand and retailer profitability in the luxury apparel space, announced its investment in global fashion brand Altuzarra. This strategic move follows P180's recent investment in the multi-brand premium retailer, elysewalker.

Altuzarra, known for its modern yet timeless luxury womenswear, is an ideal partner for P180 due to the brand's strong market presence, exceptional design, and the leadership of its visionary founder, Joseph Altuzarra. The direct-to-consumer business has grown tremendously over the last five years making it a natural choice for P180's growing portfolio.

In addition to its financial investment, P180 will support Altuzarra's digital transformation by onboarding Altuzarra.com onto CaaStle's propriety platform. This critical step is expected to enhance Altuzarra's e-commerce capabilities, transforming the digital channel into a guaranteed profit center for the luxury brand, while enabling the Altuzarra team to focus on evolving its creative vision and expanding its assortment.

Co-founded by industry veteran Brendan Hoffman and CaaStle CEO Christine Hunsicker, P180 invests in compelling fashion brands and implements CaaStle's platform to accelerate growth, and lift both profitability and valuation. P180 will provide operational experience and access to industry resources including the CaaStle platform, which offers technology enabling rental, pricing, e-commerce management, and digital marketing capabilities and expertise.

"P180 is thrilled to announce our second investment, focusing on the designer-led brand Altuzarra," says P180 Co-Founder Brendan Hoffman. "This marks our first investment in a mono-brand, reflecting our belief that designer-led brands like Altuzarra have significant revenue and profit potential when provided with the resources to optimize their operations, particularly in inventory monetization. Altuzarra's brand strength, product excellence, and Joseph Altuzarra's continued leadership make it the perfect partner for P180. We're excited to help unlock new growth opportunities together."

Altuzarra's founder and creative director, Joseph Altuzarra, expressed enthusiasm about the new venture: "I am thrilled to be partnering with P180, marking an exciting milestone for Altuzarra. Their forward-thinking approach and industry expertise provide the ideal foundation for our brand's next phase of growth. This partnership will not only allow us to expand our global presence but also help us strengthen our digital strategy. I'm particularly looking forward to leveraging P180's expertise to create more impactful ways to connect with our customers while continuing to push the boundaries of our creative vision."

Over the next 12-24 months, P180 plans to expand its portfolio with additional investments in compelling fashion brands and retailers, providing working capital, operational expertise, and innovative digital capabilities to help brands reach new heights.

About P180:

P180, a new venture co-founded by Christine Hunsicker, and Brendan Hoffman, is dedicated to driving brand and retailer profitability by introducing CaaStle's monetization technology into the omni-channel experience. P180's core mission is to invest in or acquire brands and retailers that stand to benefit from operational expertise and innovative technology.

About CaaStle:

CaaStle is the leading B2B technology company driving the next evolution of inventory monetization for apparel and beyond. The Company's innovative CaaS ("Clothing as a Service'') rental platform has created a new economy for apparel - enabling retailers, fashion brands, content creators, and digital communities in the U.S. and U.K. to strategically participate in the rental economy and connect with highly engaged consumers looking for a more flexible and sustainable way to experience fashion. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years, CaaStle is proving that rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's omnichannel strategy. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

About Altuzarra:

Altuzarra is a luxury fashion brand celebrated for its distinct blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance. Since its founding in 2008 by Joseph Altuzarra, the brand has become synonymous with thoughtfully designed, meticulously crafted collections that marry creativity with an intimate understanding of the contemporary woman's needs. Known for striking silhouettes, rich textures and prints, and an exacting approach to tailoring, Altuzarra creates clothing that empowers women to feel both confident and effortlessly chic, capturing the dynamic spirit of modern femininity.

SOURCE P180