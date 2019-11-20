P2 Business Solutions Joins FirstLight's Channel Program

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has added P2 Business Solutions, a Connecticut-based communications services provider, to its growing Channel program.

With 1,500 agents, P2 Business Solutions conducts brisk business in the Northeast, and is part of a consortium of master agents in the telecommunications and cloud space called Technology Solutions Xchange (TSX). The consortium offers its master agent members an expanded portfolio of connectivity, cloud, hosting, cybersecurity and IoT vendor solutions. The combined portfolio of more than 250 supplier contracts provides a broad set of products, services and capabilities to serve SMB and enterprise customers.

"With its focus on cloud solutions, fiber connectivity, and extensive as-a-service offerings, FirstLight was a natural fit for us," said Bill Patchett, P2 CEO. "Many of our subagents were coming to me and asking, 'Are you going to do something with FirstLight?' It only made sense for us to become a Channel Partner, given FirstLight's impressive growth in the Northeast, especially in and around New York."

Patchett is also a former CEO of Technology Solutions Xchange. In that capacity, he was largely responsible for creating the network of master agents and subagents and established a solid book of business.

In addition to offering voice, network, data, and VoIP solutions, P2 offers a number of unique and innovative services, including mobile device management, IoT solutions for ATMs and video camera feeds, and LED SMART lighting technology.

The relationship has already led to early success with an initial sale for an Internet circuit to serve a customer in Maine.

"With P2's broad network of agents and subagents, including companies like TDM and BCM/One, and Bill's experience in the industry, we're looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that builds on our combined strengths," said Mark Ayotte, Senior Director of Channel Sales, FirstLight.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About P2 Business Solutions

Since 2005, P2 Business Solutions has offered a full set of cost-competitive, integrated communications products designed to streamline business operations and increase profitability. P2 Business Solutions has established itself as an organization committed to delivering outstanding customer service and building sustainable solutions for its clients. It is recognized throughout the industry as an innovator, creating new products and negotiating the best deals with the nation's top carriers and equipment providers.

