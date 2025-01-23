P2P.org Joins Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace As Staking Provider

The partnership will strengthen institutional confidence in Northstake's solution with secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S has announced that P2P.org, a leading global staking platform, will join its ETH Validator Marketplace as a staking infrastructure provider. This collaboration will see P2P.org provide enterprise-grade node infrastructure, enhancing institutional confidence in Northstake's staking solution and advancing the broader $2.8 trillion staking market.

Clients using Northstake's solution will be able to leverage P2P.org's institutional-grade infrastructure and expertise in operating validators on Ethereum. P2P.org is one of the largest validators on Ethereum surpassing 1 million staked ETH and $7.1 billion in total value locked (TVL) in 2024.

Jesper Johansen, CEO and Founder of Northstake said: "The institutional staking landscape demands both innovation and scale. By partnering with P2P.org, we can offer one of the largest ETH validators in the Ethereum ecosystem to our clients. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to unlock institutional staking and total return ETH products."

As one of the world's largest institutional-grade staking providers, P2P.org powers the blockchain economy by providing enterprise-grade node infrastructure and staking operations across more than 40 protocols for 130+ institutional clients. Through this partnership, P2P.org's infrastructure will strengthen Northstake's mission to deliver compliant staking solutions tailored to the needs of institutional clients.

Alex Esin, CEO at P2P.org added: "Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace represents a significant advancement in institutional staking solutions, particularly for regulated financial institutions requiring both liquidity and regulatory compliance. Our partnership will combine P2P.org's enterprise-grade node infrastructure with Northstake's innovative marketplace, setting new standards for institutional staking services."

In recent months, Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing asset managers to trade their ETH validators on an industry-leading marketplace, including GSR, Nonco, DV Chain, and Keyrock. Similarly, Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace enabled 3iQ, the leading Canadian investment fund manager of The Ether Fund and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF, to stake a higher percentage of its assets.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated, EU-based virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products to institutions. Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing institutional investors to trade Eth validators on a marketplace with industry-leading market markers. Northstake aims to build a tokenized ETH validator marketplace for institutions. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA). To learn more visit www.northstake.dk

About P2P.org

P2P.org is a leading platform for secure and non-custodial staking for crypto businesses and intermediaries. With over 90,000 delegators and $8+ billion in total locked value, P2P.org democratizes staking access while championing "Staking-as-a-Business." By making staking effortless and profitable, P2P.org fosters broader participation in securing blockchain networks, which is vital for the sustainability of the crypto ecosystem.

