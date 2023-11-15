P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

15 Nov, 2023, 10:54 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) joined Kevin Fernandes, Vice President, Regional Sales, TMX Equity Transfer Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the P3 2023 International Day.

Continue Reading
P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market Wednesday, November 15, 2023
P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit, non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Its mandate is to collaborate with all levels of government, Indigenous communities and the private sector to enable innovative, sustainable approaches to developing, maintaining and operating infrastructure that achieve the best outcomes and enhanced quality of life for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

Guardian Capital Group Limited Opens the Market

Guardian Capital Group Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mark Noble, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sales Enablement, Guardian Capital Group Limited...
Coding For Veterans Opens the Market

Coding For Veterans Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini joined Jeff Musson, Executive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.