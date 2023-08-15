P3 GLOBAL SERVICES ACQUIRES VISION MEDIA'S PHYSICAL DISTRIBUTION ASSETS

VALENCIA, Calif. , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Global Services, the industry leader in design, production, fulfillment and distribution of physical marketing materials and digital assets, announces today the acquisition of all distribution business from Vision Media. The acquisition makes P3 the market-share leader in the distribution of marketing materials and other products for some of the world's most impactful brands.  This move also broadens its family of clients offering them an impressive list of products and services including Creative Design, Branded Merchandise, Custom Apparel Manufacturing, Screen-Printing and Embroidery, Tradeshow Management, Events and Activations, Displays and Installation, Warehousing, Fulfillment & Shipping Logistics. Included in the array of services available to clients is the recently announced P3 Digital, the groundbreaking streaming platform with advanced security technology, including forensic watermarking.  P3 Digital supports awards campaigns for both theatrical and television releases.

For more than 35 years, the P3 leadership team of Michael Alvarez and Fred Lewis, who serve jointly as CEO and Co-founders, along with their Co-founder Claudia Lewis, have served the Hollywood community and corporate clients, domestically and around the world, in a wide variety of services that offer creative and unique solutions, significantly enhancing their clients' ability to deliver assts to their audiences.

"This acquisition gives us the opportunity to advance and extend our abilities for clients, both inside and outside of the entertainment space" said Michael Alvarez and Fred Lewis, both serving as CEO / Co-Founders of P3 Global Services in a joint statement.  "We want each client to feel like we're a part of their in-house team, and to know that we can accomplish any and all distribution, whether it be related to physical or digital assets, with best-in-class execution."

As the entertainment industry evolves, P3 has continued to demonstrate agility and the willingness to meet the ever-changing goals of its clients. For more information about P3 Global Services, please visit: https://www.p3globalservices.com

About P3 Global Services
P3 Global Services has been an award-winning design, production, fulfillment and distribution solution for globally recognized brands including CBS, Paramount, Disney, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Netflix, New York Life, Warner Bros. and more.  Learn how P3 can help you increase brand awareness and connect deeper with your customer base.
https://www.p3globalservices.com

Media Contact
Jeff Hare
(818) 726-9238 / jeff.hare@p3globalservices.com

SOURCE P3 Global Services

