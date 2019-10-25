P3 group AG becomes umlaut

AACHEN, Germany, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To position themselves for future growth and to best serve their customers as they face the ever-changing technology landscape, the international consulting and engineering services company P3 group AG has changed its brand to umlaut, effective today.

The P3 group AG initially emerged from the P3 group, which grew over two decades from a small local spin-off into a global network with thousands of highly specialized consultants and experts serving customers across various industries, including the automotive and mobility, aerospace, telecommunication and energy sectors.

The inspiration for the new name umlaut comes from a diacritical mark that changes a regular vowel into a special one, changing its focus, quality and accentuation.

"As umlaut, we are changing industrial and organizational advisory and fulfilment services from regular to special," said Dr. Lars Karsten, Chief People & Brand Officer (CPO), umlaut. "Our special mark is that we help clients all over the world to change the quality, focus and accentuation of their technological capabilities and organizational culture for the better. With our new brand and its identity, we feel we have succeeded in creating a literal and visual embodiment of our unique benefit for the customer."

"Our new identity reflects the value we add to our clients' organizations, service and products, and the value we attach to their highest possible satisfaction all the way through the process," added Karsten. "While a small group of colleagues will remain as the consulting group P3, 4,300 of us are now emerging as umlaut."

In re-branding, the change to umlaut is also a response to clients who wish for more cross-industry collaboration and a stronger interconnection of processes and products. The sharpened focus of umlaut will offer an interconnection on an international scale through its more streamlined identity and structure.

In North America, umlaut will focus on serving customers with test and validation, data analytics, systems engineering, project management, crowdsourcing and tech consulting services via locations in Detroit, Morristown, N.J., Dallas, Greenville, S.C., Los Angeles, San Jose, Portland, Mississauga, ON, Montreal and Mexico City.

"We are excited to continue to help our OEM, technology and supplier customers with a complete life cycle of services from strategy to implementation and execution under the new umlaut name," said Dr. Samit Ghosh, CEO Americas. "We have always created an advantage in implementing digital transformation initiatives such as advanced data analytics and smart manufacturing applications and now we will have a more cohesive, collaboration-based foundation to help our clients achieve their goals."

umlaut is a global, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and fulfilment services to clients all over the world. In-depth domain expertise, broad practical knowledge and interdisciplinary collaboration allow them to add value, quality and focus to their clients' organisations, services and products, in disruptive times in which industries are increasingly converging.

Within an able and agile collective of 20 consultancies and engineering firms spread across 50 locations all over the world, 4,300 specialized experts and engineers provide innovative solutions and transformations across all industries and their various intersections as well as serving the public sector and developing organizational cultures, structures and processes.

For more information please visit: umlaut.com.

