T-Mobile is achieving the top leadership position, winning in all 13 categories and demonstrating the strongest foundation for AI-Readiness.

STUTTGART, Germany and WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, independent telecommunications consultancy P3 awarded T-Mobile the title of P3 Mobile Network Test Champion in the United States for Q2 2026 following a comprehensive benchmark analysis of mobile network performance across the United States. The results position T-Mobile first as well as performance leader in 13 categories.

With 8,274 out of 10,000 points, T-Mobile achieved the highest overall score, showcasing strong performance in network quality, customer experience, coverage, reliability, and AI-Readiness.

P3 names T-Mobile the Mobile Network Test Champion in the United States for Q2 2026.

Hakan Ekmen, CEO P3 communications, commented: "A big congratulations to the entire T-Mobile team on this remarkable achievement. Our benchmark results demonstrate the strength and future readiness of the T-Mobile network. As AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude become part of everyday life, networks need more than just speed. They require low latency, strong uplink performance, and rock-solid reliability. With achieving the leadership position, among others, as AI-Readiness Champion and AI-Services Champion, T-Mobile shows, that it is successfully building the foundation for AI-Readiness of networks."

T-Mobile achieved leadership positions in 13 out of 13 categories: Consumer Experience Champion, Industry Experience Champion, AI-Readiness Champion, Voice Champion, Data Champion, Media Champion, AI-Services Champion, Coverage Champion, Urban Champion, Non-Urban Champion, Reliability Champion, Performance Champion, resulting in the overall P3 Test Champion.

Based on an unparalleled dataset of more than 2 billion network samples collected between April and June 2026, the study provides one of the most comprehensive and statistically robust assessments of mobile network performance in the U.S. market.

This recognition is grounded in the independent, globally consistent P3 Benchmarking Methodology, the industry standard for network quality, customer experience, and now, AI-Readiness.

About P3 communications

P3 communications enables telecom operators to plan, design, deploy, operate, engineer, and optimize high-performing networks and customer operations. Combining deep telco domain expertise with vendor-agnostic benchmarks, data-driven insights, and automation, P3 communications helps telecom providers navigate their digital future through AI-native solutions, delivering measurable improvements in network performance, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

About P3 re:invent

P3 re:invent is a European AI consultancy headquartered in Germany. The focus is clear: AI not as an experiment, but as a lever for measurable value creation. P3 re:invent helps companies worldwide translate artificial intelligence purposefully into transformation, efficiency, and new business models – with the clear ambition to make every AI investment demonstrably count.

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SOURCE P3