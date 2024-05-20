P3 Oral Surgery Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Tim North

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge"), in partnership with P3 Oral Surgery ("P3"), and its founders Drs. Jack Krajekian and John Brock are pleased to announce the appointment of Tim North as P3's new Chief Executive Officer. Based in Charleston, WV, P3 is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Fund IV, L.P., and operates as a leading oral surgery service organization ("OSO") in the Mid-Atlantic region. Simultaneously, P3 has appointed Dr. Jack Krajekian, P3's original CEO and Co-Founder, as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Dr. John Brock, Co-founder as a Board Director. In these roles, Drs. Krajekian and Brock will retain clinical leadership and remain instrumental in crafting the long-term vision and growth strategy of P3.

Tim North has been a C-suite leader in the Dental Support Organization ("DSO") industry for over a decade, having served as Chief Executive Officer and SVP of Operations of multiple DSOs during that time. Mr. North is an operationally focused and doctor-centric leader with a strong history of supporting affiliated doctors to provide the highest quality of care. Most recently Mr. North was CEO of Simply Beautiful Smiles, a multi-specialty group that grew to 41 affiliated offices across five states. Prior to Simply Beautiful Smiles Mr. North was the SVP of Operations for Aspen Dental, which grew to over 800 locations during his tenure.

Dr. Krajekian commented, "I am pleased to announce the onboarding of Tim North as CEO of P3. In our search we were striving to find the type of leader who can best "partner" with an already talented leadership team and take the company to new heights. I am also excited to focus on the long-term growth strategy and clinical leadership of P3 in my new role as Vice-Chairman of the Board. We look forward to this next chapter of P3's story and are eager to partner with leading providers across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast region."

"Dr. Krajekian, Dr. Brock, and the P3 team have built a leading organization defined by high quality providers, efficient operations, and a patient-experience culture," said Mr. North. "P3 has established the foundation and infrastructure to partner with and support leading oral surgeons and specialists across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast region and I am honored to be joining P3 to be a part of the next phase of the company's evolution."

About P3 Oral Surgery

P3 Oral Surgery is an oral surgery service organization based in the Mid-Atlantic region. The OSO supports practices with its centralized corporate office based in Charleston, WV. P3 provides business services such as revenue cycle management, purchasing, accounting & finance, marketing, human resources, and IT support. In addition to these services the Company manages business processes and systems on behalf of the practices. P3's support removes administrative burdens from surgeons, enabling them to focus on clinical care.

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

CONTACT:

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC

5550 W. Executive Drive, Suite 230

Tampa, Florida 33609

(813) 490-7100

www.healthedgepartners.com

SOURCE P3 Oral Surgery